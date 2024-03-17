Leeds United dethroned Leicester City at the top of the Championship table by picking up a big 2-0 win at the expense of Millwall, with Enzo Maresca's Foxes away from league duties owing to FA Cup participation.

Still, the Whites' performance against the travelling Lions showed that the West Yorkshire outfit are made of stern stuff and deserve to be occupying the second-tier summit for now.

Leeds would show their obvious qualities marauding forward to pick up two goals, whilst also putting in a strong fight when the contest became physical and scrappy.

Wilfried Gnonto shone again when looking at the runaway train Leeds have become in attack, the Italian winger on-song to fire his promotion-chasing side in-front alongside the likes of Georginio Rutter dazzling next to him.

Wilfried Gnonto's performance vs Millwall in numbers

Although Daniel James would come on in place of Gnonto and steal the limelight with the game-clinching second strike at Elland Road, it shouldn't be understated that the 20-year-old attacker's vibrant 69-minute showing helped Leeds race into a 1-0 lead against a robust Millwall side.

Gnonto's fierce first-half strike would sail past Lions shot-stopper Matija Šarkić with some venom, setting the tone for the rest of the contest that the Whites ended up winning with equal helpings of swagger and grit on their side.

The slick Leeds number 29 would showcase this by winning four ground duels in total against Neil Harris' visitors away from his fantastic opener, on top of being fouled four times himself as a constant nuisance the Millwall players found too slippery to contain.

Gnonto's partner down the opposing left-hand flank was also a handful in the 2-0 contest for Millwall to try and thwart, with Crysencio Summerville showing sparks of his sublime best again as a trickster for his table-topping team.

Crysencio Summerville's performance in numbers

Given a 7/10 player rating directly after the win by Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth, with Smyth stating that the Dutch winger 'worked hard', Summerville was constantly in the thick of things from his lively 74-minute spell on the Elland Road turf.

The slick Leeds number ten couldn't quite add a goal or an assist to his tally in the Championship, but it wasn't through a lack of trying - Summerville firing five efforts on the Lions net before being substituted off, on top of tallying up five key passes to try and tee up his teammates to make the victory more convincing.

Summerville's numbers vs Millwall Minutes played 74 Touches 69 Shots on goal 5 Accurate passes 33/37 (89%) Key passes 5 Accurate dribbles 3/5 Ground duels won 8/12 Sourced by Sofascore

Summerville would also manage three successful dribble attempts when twisting and turning Millwall defenders for fun, alongside digging deep when needed with eight ground duels bravely won.

Daniel Farke will pray that his star-man hobbling off towards the end of the contest was just a sign of the Dutch winger being absolutely shattered after putting in an immense shift, rather than the 5 foot 9 attacker being sidelined with anything too serious ahead of the upcoming pivotal promotion run-in.

Leeds won't just make do with sitting at the top of the league temporarily after this win, with Farke's men now eyeing up the Championship title come the end of the 46-game season on their way to returning triumphantly up to the Premier League.