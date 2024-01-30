Leeds United will hope by the end of this week, when the Whites travel down to Bristol City, that a new signing here and there have been added to the group to help in their push for promotion.

With a number of failed attempts to land new signings increasing fears at Elland Road that Leeds' lack of depth will be exposed as the season goes on - notable snubs from the likes of Fabio Carvalho and now Daiki Hashioka in this transfer window to date coming to mind - Leeds will pray that a brand-new right-back will still walk through the door before deadline day.

Having been linked with Leeds, Ryan Giles' name will now be added to the ever-growing list of faces that have turned down the opportunity to sign for Leeds this window, but there could well be a silver lining for Farke's men if the second-tier giants can sign this right-back instead over the current Luton Town left-back.

Leeds going in for Ryan Giles alternative

Leeds could land an improvement on Giles after his rejection if they can secure a deal for Wales international Connor Roberts before deadline day, the Daily Mail reporting last weekend that the Whites are still keen on signing the frozen-out Burnley man to bolster their threadbare right-back spot.

With the same report stating that both Brentford and Feyenoord are also interested in the Clarets defender, Leeds will need be persistent in their approach to sign the 28-year-old owing to his previous exploits at Championship level.

A title-winner from the division just last season, Roberts could take Leeds to the next level in their bid to launch into the Championship top two between now and the end of the gruelling 46-game campaign.

Why Connor Roberts is better than Ryan Giles

Across his career playing in the second tier to date, the £30k-per-week defender has garnered a reputation for being a fruitful assist machine.

Helping himself to 15 goals and 20 assists from 173 second-tier appearances, the 28-year-old right-back has the obvious quality to cut through Championship defences with ease that should see him come into the Leeds first team without much disruption being caused.

Although Giles did have a breakthrough campaign last term with Middlesbrough - notching up a very impressive 12 assists - it could be argued Leeds don't need any more reinforcements at left-back with Junior Firpo a man possessed pulling on a Leeds shirt so far this year.

The former Barcelona left-back has magnificently reemerged onto the scene at Elland Road with four assists from his last four games after looking to be a certainty for the exit door, with Farke in more of an urgent need to improve on the opposite flank now.

Once described by football journalist Will Lancaster as being a "top quality Championship right-back", Roberts' added acumen of what it takes to win promotion could mean he's a far better signing at this point in time than going after Giles.

With the clock ticking ever closer to deadline day acting against Leeds now, deals will soon need to be wrapped up with the West Yorkshire titans still hopeful of Roberts being added to the ranks ahead of the clash away at Bristol City.

As the excitement of deadline day begins to die down in the direct aftermath of the whirlwind occasion, Leeds will be able to put the disappointment of Giles' rejection behind them if a deal for Roberts can be reached.