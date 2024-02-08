Leeds United survived a scare in Devon to eventually overcome Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, needing extra time in the replay at Home Park to score three goals to return back to West Yorkshire victorious.

The win was managed even with Ethan Ampadu sitting out, the rock-solid Whites first-team figure given a well-deserved rest after a stellar season to date in the Championship.

Integral to the Leeds cause both as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder wherever necessary, it's a signing that has really paid off for both the second-tier side and Ampadu who will now feel he's finally found a footballing home at Elland Road.

The signing of Ethan Ampadu

Landing Ampadu last summer for £7m might well have raised some eyebrows in Leeds quarters, the 23-year-old finally leaving Chelsea behind after an up-and-down time at Stamford Bridge often involved the 6-foot star being stuck in a constant loop of loans.

Featuring for the likes of Sheffield United on loan, alongside more left-field switches to Italy with Venezia and Spezia, Leeds hoped they had struck gold by being able to tie Ampadu down to a permanent deal.

The transfer now does look like an absolute masterstroke from Farke and Co, with Ampadu arguably one of the first names on the German manager's teamsheet whenever he's deliberating on his next chosen XI.

Playing every single minute this season in the Championship for Leeds, Ampadu's passing ability playing out from deep alongside his knack for successfully launching into tackles and duels unphased is a terrifying combo for opponents to manage.

Creating four big chances this season too, when helping out in attacks, it's no surprise to see that Ampadu's market value has skyrocketed since leaving Chelsea behind for Elland Road.

Joining the club for £7m only a matter of months ago, Ampadu is now worth more than double that with Leeds overjoyed as to how well their Welshman has done since moving to West Yorkshire.

Ethan Ampadu's increased value at Leeds

According to Football Transfers, the imperious figure of Ampadu now has a transfer value worth €18.5m (£15.7m) which will make Leeds very smug about their initial investment. That actually happens to be more than the silky Crysencio Summerville, according to the website's expected transfer value model, with the Dutchman sitting at £8.4m.

You can bet any side would have to pay a great deal more than that if they wanted to prise the youngster away from Elland Road. Either way, there's no chance that the Whites would aim to make a profit on their £40k per week man and offload him again anytime soon, realising how crucial Ampadu's presence around the dressing room will be to pulling off potential automatic promotion glory.

In Leeds' last Championship encounter, Ampadu was a brick wall against Bristol City partnered with an equally strong Joe Rodon at the heart of defence.

Blocking two shots in the contest to enable the Whites to pick up a clean sheet - their 12th already of the Championship season - the Welshman was also equally composed with the ball at his feet when the pressure was ramped up with 93 touches in total at Ashton Gate.

Leeds will have their fingers crossed that Ampadu - who was once described as a "destroyer" by football journalist Graham Smyth this campaign - continues to put in standout displays on the way to Whites rocking up more and more victories.

Next season, Ampadu could well be a Premier League defender even after his frustrating time at Chelsea had left him bereft of confidence and feeling unwanted. Now, he's a crucial cog in Farke's Leeds machine.