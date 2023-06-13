Leeds United are in talks with sporting director Stuart Webber and it is believed he is keen to bring Daniel Farke with him to Elland Road.

Who is Stuart Webber?

The Yorkshire club are on the lookout for their next sporting director following the departure of Victor Orta in recent weeks and it is believed they are in talks over a potential appointment.

Indeed, it has been reported that the Whites have held talks with Webber over the possibility of him moving across the Championship to Elland Road.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the 39-year-old had stepped away from his role with Norwich City amid the speculation surrounding him and Leeds.

Webber is believed to be a Leeds fan and has overseen two Championship titles during his time in Norfolk with the Canaries and at Huddersfield Town.

The need to fill the vacancies at manager and director comes amid the club's takeover from the 49ers Enterprises who will be taking full control of the Yorkshire club.

But speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, Conor McGilligan has claimed he's been told Webber's potential appointment could see a quick managerial decision made:

"Massive news. I was prompted on this about three hours ago from a little contact that I've got down on the Norwich side of things. And we're going to be getting a lot of Norwich perspective on exactly what's going on now. But Stuart Webber is set to leave his role at Norwich City. Massive news, I was told that this was going to be happening at midday."

"From what I've been told, this could be wrong but one of his stipulations with having talks with Leeds United - he is in talks with Leeds we all know that - and that is official, one of his stipulations is that he wants to bring Daniel Farke with him. That's what I've been told."

Is Daniel Farke currently managing?

The 46-year-old has previously worked with Webber during their time together at Norwich between 2017 and 2021 which saw them operate in both the Premier League and Championship.

Since leaving his post with the Canaries, Farke has since managed at two other clubs including Krasnodar and more recently Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, he has since parted ways with Gladbach and will enter the summer as a manager looking for his next opportunity.

The German only lasted one season with the Bundesliga side where he was only able to guide them to a mid-table finish which was only 10 points clear of the danger zone.

But his time in England did come with some success which will certainly encourage Leeds given he has two Championship titles under his belt.

And given he has shown his ability to work alongside Webber, this could prove a smart move from the Whites as they aim to make their way immediately back into the top flight.

Given the Whites have been sent back down to the Championship, it will be important for them to get their affairs off the pitch in order ahead of the summer window.

Ideally, Leeds will want to have their sporting director and manager in place as soon as possible so they are able to map out their plans for the transfer market to give themselves the best opportunity to bounce back to the Premier League.