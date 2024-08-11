It's fair to say that the Leeds United attackers didn't let down their side too much on the opening day against Portsmouth, with three goals finding the back of the Pompey net.

On another day, the Whites could have had five or six strikes to their name on the way to a comprehensive Championship win - hitting the woodwork multiple times early on - but three goals should have been enough to collect a straightforward victory from a newly promoted side.

Unfortunately, however, Daniel Farke's outfit had an off-day defensively and would have to make do with a disappointing 3-3 draw come the end of the frantic contest, despite the South Coast visitors only registering a meagre four shots on target at Elland Road.

Lessons will need to be learned from a Leeds perspective after this, with a slow start last campaign damaging confidence early on, as more new signings look to be lined up.

Leeds submit bid for tricky forward

As per football journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds have now submitted a big £15m bid to try and win Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as they attempt to add yet more firepower to the ranks in West Yorkshire.

However, Crystal Palace aren't so keen on the idea of losing Rak-Sakyi for good, with the possibility that either Sheffield United or Hull City snap him up on loan instead.

Norwich City and Burnley are also now reportedly in the running for the in-demand Eagles number 49 too, as the top-end Championship clubs battle it out for the tricky 21-year-old.

What Rak-Sakyi could offer Leeds

Capable of playing down either flank, Rak-Sakyi could well end up being Leeds' next Wilfried Gnonto in the making if an ambitious move becomes reality, with centre-forward hotshot Mateo Joseph also licking his lips at the prospect of linking up with the ex-Charlton Athletic youngster soon.

Rak-Sakyi has impressed those at Selhurst Park this pre-season with his trickery and goalscoring ability coming to the forefront, as seen in the clip above.

Yet, the 21-year-old will be itching for a move away from his current South London location owing to the fact consistent gametime has constantly evaded him in the Premier League, with only six games gifted to him in the tough division last season.

Rak-Sakyi's league numbers for Charlton (22/23) Stat ( = per 90 mins) Rak-Sakyi Games played 43 Goals scored 15 Assists 8 Touches* 35.4 Shots* 2.1 Dribbles* 1.8 Scoring frequency 233 mins Big chances missed 14 Big chances created 5 Stats by Sofascore

He will want to explode into life for Leeds in a similar fashion to his devastating loan spell with the Addicks in League One, where Rak-Sakyi regularly terrorised third-tier defences for fun, as can be seen looking at the table above.

Rak-Sakyi's exuberance bursting forward could be exactly what Mateo Joseph needs to start firing in goals in the senior mix for Leeds, having been given the nod to lead the line against Pompey by Farke after many a bright pre-season showing.

Snapping up their £15m target could also soften the blow of Gnonto potentially still being allowed to move on, with Rak-Sakyi possessing shades of the Italian's game already, with the Palace winger more than comfortable playing down the left or the right.

Whilst at the Valley, Rak-Sakyi even lined up as a centre-forward on occasion, but has made 51 appearances down the right wing across his career to date, and 38 down the opposing channel.

Gnonto would find the back of the net versus Pompey from the left-hand side of the pitch, having been pushed out to the right the majority of last season as Crysencio Summerville sparkled, with the addition of Rak-Sakyi offering even more potential depth.

Even if the former FC Zurich man does stay, there would be no harm on Leeds' end to add a winger who was once described as "remarkable" by ex-Palace manager Roy Hodgson to their ranks, as the Whites continue to be known as a gung-ho team to watch.