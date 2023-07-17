Leeds United's takeover could finally be completed in the "next week or so", with fans such as One Leeds Fan Channel host Conor McGilligan happy that the "farce" could ultimately end.

Is the Leeds United takeover nearly complete?

It has been well over a month since the US-owned 49ers Enterprises group agreed to take full ownership of the Yorkshire club from majority owner Andrea Radrizzani on June 9th.

And yet, in the month and a half since that announcement, it appears as if nothing has changed at Elland Road. The appointment of Daniel Farke has been the most significant event since the club's relegation, but Radrizzani is still the man ultimately in charge of things.

There are a few reasons for these delays. One of them is the sheer number of people involved in 49ers Enterprises.

According to the Guardian, the investment arm of the NFL team comprises approximately 60 individuals, all of whom have to be adequately investigated by the EFL before they can assume control of the club, which can, unsurprisingly, take quite some time.

There is another reason as well; the club's relegation.

According to The Athletic, had Sam Allardyce been able to steer the Peacocks to safety last season, this takeover process would have already been completed as the paperwork needed to finalise the deal was already completed and ready to sign on the season's conclusion.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, Big Sam could not work his magic, and the club find themselves, once again, in England's second tier.

If the drop from the Premier League wasn't bad enough, neither the 49ers nor Radrizzani bothered to draw up contingency plans in case of this exact event, which meant that the Americans had to go back to the drawing board to create a new takeover proposal, after already agreeing to the old one.

However, it looks like things might finally be progressing for the Yorkshire side. Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail reported today that 'Leeds's takeover by 49ers Enterprises is set to finally be confirmed by the EFL in the near future.'

This string of mistakes has led to a situation in which the club have yet to make any signings despite the new season being just around the corner, leaving fans feeling increasingly frustrated at the whole saga.

Leeds fan McGilligan gave his opinion on the developments on his YouTube channel, saying:

"The EFL being the EFL, have taken as long as possible, and it didn't work like that for Huddersfield; it was instant. I know that there are different factors and there are different things to do with, you know, when you're looking at a takeover, but this has been an absolute farce from the EFL, and it's a big welcome back, isn't it to the EFL for Leeds United, but it looks like it's finally set to be confirmed in the near future.

"So you'd be hoping that, if you're reading between the lines that would be in the next week or so."

Who have Leeds United been linked with in the transfer window?

The most recent player linked with a move to Elland Road this summer is Chelsea defender and Welsh international Ethan Ampadu.

The 22-year-old is the Blues longest serving player still at the club, despite playing just 12 games for them since his transfer from Exeter City in 2017.

The west Londoners originally wanted to send the former Grecian out on another loan, but Leeds have been insistent in their desire to sign him on a permanent deal, and according to Football Insider, talks have now progressed to an 'advanced stage.'

Another Premier League player linked with a move to Elland Road is Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, who, according to Football Insider, is seen as a potential replacement for the potential outgoings of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfired Gnonto.

The club are currently 'running background checks' on the 25-year-old before advancing with the transfer.