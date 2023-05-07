There are two potential scenarios for the proposed 49ers Enterprises takeover of Leeds United if they are relegated, journalist Phil Hay has explained.

What's going on with Leeds?

The 49ers Enterprises now own 44% of the club, and a full takeover has been mooted for some time, with the expectation that a deal could happen at the end of this season.

However, Leeds find themselves in a relegation battle, and with just four games left of the season, they have brought in Sam Allardyce in a desperate bid to stay up.

Should they go down, the potential takeover could be greatly affected, which will add even more pressure to their final few games given what is at stake.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show (35.00), Hay revealed what could happen to the takeover if Leeds do suffer relegation, with two potential scenarios on the horizon.

"I feel like there are probably two more likely options in the Championship. One is that Radrizzani sits at 56% and tries to get back up as Burnley have using parachute payments, transfer funds, whatever else they can pull together," he stated.

"The other which seems to be that 49ers Enterprises do move into majority ownership without going close to 100%, with clauses or options or whatever else further down the line, to complete a full takeover if they're promoted back in the Premier League, perhaps at a price that was more suit Radrizzani and would allow them to do it."

Could Leeds stay up?

Given that the ownership could look very different depending on the division Leeds are playing in, there should be an extra emphasis on the squad to secure safety in order to help the future of the club.

If Leeds do stay up and the takeover is completed, then they could hope for better days in the Premier League after a couple of tough seasons. If they go down and Andrea Radrizzani stays, then they will likely have to hope for a quick return to the top flight in order for a full takeover to happen.

With a tough trip to Manchester City now behind them, Allardyce will have had the chance to assess which of his players are suitable for this high-pressure run-in, as he aims to stop a run of poor results and keep Leeds above Everton and Leicester.