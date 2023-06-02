Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and his firm Aser Holding Company being involved in a deal to buy a stake in Sampdoria may speed up a sale of the Whites to 49ers Enterprises, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Andrea Radrizzani?

As per BBC Sport, Radrizzani, as part of consortium Aser Holding Company has agreed a deal to buy Italian side Sampdoria and has also apologised to Leeds United fans due to their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 48-year-old said: "I am sincerely sorry for how this season has unfolded. We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes. We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future."

Sky Sports report that Leeds United owner Radrizzani remains in 'advanced negotiations' to sell the club to 49ers Enterprises and their takeover is still set to be completed regardless of the Whites' relegation to the English second-tier.

Leeds United are also in the hunt for a new manager following news that Sam Allardyce has ended his short spell at Elland Road, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Radrizzani's involvement in a deal to purchase Sampdoria may provide a clearer picture of when Leeds United may change hands at ownership level.

Jacobs said: "Sampdoria is an interesting one, that offer that's been accepted, or, let me rephrase, that agreement that is in place is the first step towards acquisition and I think that's really important to understand. So, what Radrizzani and Aser have done is fought off competition and agreed on something in principle to proceed, but now there has to be due diligence at Sampdoria, now there has to be talks with banks around debt refinancing and Radrizzani has to build a fuller consortium, of which I understand QSI, the owners of PSG are a part of as well. From there, probably by early July, something is likely to be completed and then in these months, it will become a lot clearer as to what the roadmap is for 49ers Enterprises to take over at Leeds United."

What now for Leeds United?

While the ownership situation will continue to dominate the landscape at Elland Road, there is also the matter of identifying who will be trusted to lead the club forward as manager of Leeds United next term.

The Guardian report that former Leicester City boss and ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter have emerged as two candidates in the frame for the job; however, it is unclear whether they would be willing to drop into the Sky Bet Championship to manage Leeds United.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is also a contender for the vacancy alongside Andoni Iraola as the search for Allardyce's replacement begins to take shape in Yorkshire, according to The Daily Mail.

Leeds United also want a new sporting director to replace Victor Orta, indicating that there could be a major sea change at the club this summer as they look to bounce back in 2023/24.