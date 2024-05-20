Leeds United and Daniel Farke are already plotting their summer business, and have made an in-form new number nine one of their early targets.

Leeds one game away from glory

One game at Wembley is all that stands between Leeds United and an immediate return to Premier League football. Farke's side face Southampton in the Championship play-off final for a spot in the top flight next season, with both sides having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, and one certain to miss out on promotion altogether.

It promises to be a tough test for both sides, with neither having finished the season in good form but both now regaining momentum with emphatic wins in the semi-final second legs.

But, as reported last week, striker Patrick Bamford may have already played his final game for the club should he be unable to recover from his patella injury in time to take part in the Wembley showpiece, with the striker admitting that it was "touch and go" as things stand.

"It is kind of touch and go, obviously these ten days, realistically, if I want to be involved in the final, then I will have to train with the team at some point at least next week", he explained on the My Mate's a Footballer podcast.

“Realistically, because it’s been three maybe three/three and a half weeks since I last played, I need to train, with the final on a Sunday, I would say I need to train on the Wednesday to get a few days training because otherwise it’s pointless me being there anyway as I won’t be sharp or used to it."

Now, Leeds may have found their successor to the Englishman if he does indeed depart after next Sunday's encounter, turning to a man their manager already knows well.

Farke eyes up former player

That comes in the shape of Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, who Farke briefly worked with during his time with the Canaries. The USMNT striker has enjoyed a fantastic Championship campaign despite seeing it ended in brutal fashion by Leeds themselves last week.

Sargent has found the net 16 times in 26 Championship outings, as well as grabbing two assists to help fire Norwich into the play offs. Incredibly, six of those goals were headers despite only attempting 16 headed shots, an incredible hit rate in the air for the 6 foot 1 international.

Teammate Ashley Barnes has showered him with praise too, dubbing him the best player at their club: “To speak about Josh, I mean what a great talent. I’ve been training with him for one day and I think he’s exceptional. Make no mistake about it, he is our best player without a shadow of a doubt.”

Sargent's excellent Championship season Appearances 28 Starts 24 Goals 16 Assists 2 Minutes per goal involvement 103.5

Now, it is reported that his performances have caught the eye of Leeds United, with Farke 'keen on a reuinion' with the striker he signed during his time in charge of the Canaries. Much will likely ride on promotion though, with Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham also thought to be keen on the 24-year-old, whose £25,000 a week contract at Carrow Road still has four years left to run.

Should the Premier League come calling for Sargent, it seems unlikely that he would turn it down as he looks to make amends for a poor first spell in the top flight.