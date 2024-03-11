Leeds United have been handed even further promotion incentive after it emerged that a long time target would be open to making the Elland Road switch should they find themselves back in the top flight next season.

Leeds leapfrog Ipswich

A vital win for Daniel Farke's side away to Sheffield Wednesday combined with a poor set of results for clubs around them has left Leeds more confident than ever of a return to the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

A 2-0 victory, combined with a 2-1 loss for Ipswich Town and a draw for Leicester City means that the Elland Road outfit have reclaimed second place, and are just three points behind the table-topping Foxes with nine games of the Championship season left to play.

The Championship- As it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Leicester City 37 26 4 7 41 82 Leeds United 37 24 7 6 40 79 Ipswich Town 37 23 9 5 25 78 Southampton 37 22 7 7 26 73

They are almost guaranteed a play-off spot, but are in with an excellent chance of being able to secure one of the two automatic promotion spots on offer, though it could take a record points tally to do so thanks to Ipswich's great form so far this campaign.

Though they are taking nothing for granted, Leeds will already have one eye on the summer transfer window, and now they have been told just why promotion is a must to complete one of their key deals.

Leeds target wants to play in the Premier League

Speculation continues to swirl around Leeds and their transfer plans this summer, but one man that could finally make his way to Elland Road after months of rumours is 26-year-old Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is currently plying his trade for Fenerbahce in Turkey's top flight.

Leeds have long held an interest in the versatile Nigerian, with Turkish reports claiming that Daniel Farke's side were one of several teams keeping an eye on him over the January transfer window. However, they added that the club would face competition from Premier League pair Wolves and Crystal Palace should they want to make a move.

And there could be even more conditions to meet before a move is even entertained. Now, GIVEMESPORT have outlined that the 26-year-old is looking to make his next move to the Premier League, which could leave Leeds needing to secure a return to the top flight before they move for one of their main targets.

"Leeds' interest has been historical, so it's no surprise if they return", Ben Jacobs explained. "The player, should he make a move, and England is somewhere that he would be prepared to entertain, would ideally be looking for Premier League football, from what I'm told anyway."

"So if Leeds are to reignite interest in a player that they've tracked before, then it would likely, given that there is other Premier League interest, be contingent on them getting promoted."

Any deal would reportedly cost in the region of £12m to bring Osayi-Samuel back to English football, with the Nigerian having previously spent time with QPR in the Championship, where his best return consisted of five goals and nine assists for the London side.

He, like Leeds, is looking to make the step up to the English top flight this summer though.