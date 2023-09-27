Leeds United are in good spirits on the field, but a club employee has shed some light on an unusual injury sustained by a first-team star in recent times.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United?

Speaking to LUTV, Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has run through some of his favorite memories with the Yorkshire giants, detailing that winning promotion in the 2019/20 campaign under Marcelo Bielsa is his most cherished moment at the club.

Cooper stated: "My favourite moment would definitely be the promotion to the Premier League. After all the hardships and the ups and downs we had together as a group, to achieve what we did with that group of people, a special, special group of people, that was definitely my biggest moment at Leeds United."

Of course, Leeds are in a similar predicament at present as they bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, though they have made a solid start and haven't lost in their last six Sky Bet Championship fixtures. Nevertheless, Italy international Wilfried Gnonto has been ruled out until after the next international break and will need minor surgery to rid himself of an ankle issue, which is something pundit Alan Hutton believes could be a hindrance to their tilt at promotion.

In conversation with Football Insider, Hutton stated: "Sometimes it can be tough when you’ve had a tough pre-season and you’ve been on international duty. He’s not really had a break and the Championship is a really hard league. But Gnonto is now one of the star players at Leeds, who are doing alright.

"I thought he would’ve got a move away, but it didn’t happen. It’s a real shame for him. No time is a good time to get injuries, but this is really not ideal when Leeds need him to help chase Leicester down at the top of the table."

What has been said about Djed Spence?

As per The Official Leeds United Podcast, Leeds United's head of medicine and performance, Rob Price, has given some insight into Djed Spence's freak injury, as described in Leeds Live's copy of events, sustained at Thorp Arch.

Price stated: "Djed was really unfortunate. Last week, he's gone into a challenge in training, his foot slipped from underneath him and he's ruptured the lateral ligament of his knee. Ninety per cent of these heal pretty well within eight weeks. We do some injections to try and promote the healing in that area and we protect it and his rehab is based on that. So, at the minute, he’s a week into this and we're just progressing really, really slowly, but it's a freak accident. It could have happened to anyone."

Spence, who was once described as "unstoppable" by Get French Football, has managed to make just one appearance for Leeds United so far since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, coming off the bench at Elland Road for nine minutes in a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, as per Transfermarkt.

Leeds United fans and boss Daniel Farke will hope the England Under-21 international can return to the fold and play his part in the not too distant future at Elland Road.