Leeds United have been handed a boost after learning that one of their senior players could be available for this weekend’s Championship game vs Millwall, according to a reliable journalist.

What's the latest injury news at Leeds?

At Elland Road, Daniel Farke has had Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all out of action, whilst Sam Byram was forced off the pitch during the club’s only second-tier win of the season against Ipswich Town back in August.

Despite Daniel James, Ian Poveda and Mateo Joseph also being on the sidelines, albeit with less serious problems, the boss could be set to have them back at his disposal in a positive triple update that recently emerged, but they aren’t the only ones that are looking to stage their comeback over the next few days.

Junior Firpo has been out of action ever since the 4-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of last season after picking up a knee injury, meaning that he is yet to feature under the new manager, and reports from those with knowledge of the injury have suggested he would be out until October.

However, the Dominican Republic international could be about to get that opportunity to showcase his talents as the team travel to The Den to take on Gary Rowett’s side on Sunday, with a club reporter claiming that the 27-year-old has put himself in contention to secure a place in the squad.

How long is Junior Firpo out for?

Writing for LeedsLive, Beren Cross delivered an update on the fitness of Firpo and revealed when he believes the defender is likely to be back at his best. He said:

“The left-back could well be one of those hoping to sneak onto the bench at The Den. Firpo has not been seen in Leeds colours since the final day of last season, having spent virtually all of pre-season in the treatment room. The matches with Watford or Southampton may be more realistic return dates for Firpo in the matchday squad.”

How good is Junior Firpo?

Whilst Leeds have had to cope without Firpo since the start of the new season, Farke will know that it’ll be a huge boost having him available once again. He’s previously been hailed as “aggressive” by journalist Josh Bunting for the impact he makes at both ends of the pitch, and his experience could prove vital.

The Yorkshire outfit’s £60k-per-week earner ranks in the 94th percentile for both tackles and interceptions amongst players in his position, showing his desire to get stuck in, but he also loves to use his energy to burst down the flank, where he’s posted six contributions (four assists and two goals) at senior level in LS11.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed ace is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including slightly higher up in the midfield, at right-back and at centre-back alongside his usual role, so his return would allow the boss to be more flexible in his team selection and formation.