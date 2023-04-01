YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has never "consistently" been Premier League standard as he looks set to replace Maximilian Wober in the starting team this weekend.

What's the latest Leeds injury news?

In the midst of a relegation battle, manager Javi Gracia would have been hoping to get through the recent injury break unscathed. Unfortunately, quite the opposite seems to have happened.

Indeed, ahead of the game against Arsenal today, it now seems as though the Whites will be without Wober – who picked up a hamstring injury while away with Austria – as well as Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto.

As a result, this could mean £25,000-per-week captain, Cooper, may be put back into the starting lineup at the Emirates Stadium in what could be his first appearance under Gracia.

When talking about this on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan warned that any over-reliance on Cooper in the coming weeks and months is cause for concern.

He explained (6:21): “I don't have an agenda against Coops, I don't. I appreciate everything he's done he's captained the side. But do I think he's ever been good enough? Absolutely not.

"You know, signed from Chesterfield £250k obviously in Leeds United’s dark days. I think he's really developed and really evolved into a defender that he can, you know, look back and when he's retired he can be proud of.

“But do I think that is Premier League standard, consistently Premier League standard, I don't. I worry about if Wober is out for a long period of time, Liam Cooper’s consistency when it comes to injuries because the guy is out every three or four weeks when it comes to picking up injuries – that's been Coops' career at Leeds United."

He concluded (7:20): "I think when it comes to his ability on the field, he's not going to be able to give Robin Koch and give Junior Firpo the same amount of quality as let's say a Max Wober."

How many games has Liam Cooper played for Leeds?

The experienced head has certainly proved his value to Leeds over the years. Indeed, Cooper has 260 times for the Whites and of course, helped them gain Premier League promotion.

However, in recent times, he hasn't been quite so important. As mentioned before, he is yet to play under new head coach Gracia and has actually played just two games in 2023 so far.

Part of that has been due to injuries – which the player himself has referred to as "frustrating" – but if he can't keep himself fit, regardless of his quality, this is another reason for Leeds fans to be concerned if Wober is set for a long spell on the sidelines too.

He was at least on the bench last time out against Wolves and may well now get a chance to prove his value to the team against Arsenal this weekend.