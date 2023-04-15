YouTuber Conor McGilligan has claimed that Leeds United defender Max Wober will be injured for the next game despite Javi Gracia's vague comments.

What's the latest on Max Wober and Leeds?

A hamstring injury has prevented the centre-back from playing any part in The Whites' past three games in the Premier League.

With that in mind, question marks linger over his possible availability in the club's next fixture, a home tie at Elland Road against Liverpool on Monday night.

While talking to the press ahead of the game, manager Gracia refused to commit one way or the other when it came to Wober's possible injury return.

Indeed, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "To be honest, I don’t know yet. He is training some days with the team. We have two days more before the game, it’s something we’ll have to see before the next [few] days. We are working very hard, we expect a demanding game.”

While discussing these quotes on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan claimed that this likely means Wober won't be back in time to play on Monday.

He explained: “Wober, it's all hypothetical because Javi has given nothing away.

"But for me, if you reading between the lines there, he's not going to be fit."

Will Max Wober play against Liverpool?

Without Wober in the team, Gracia has lost twice in the Premier League and won once. However, their last outing was, of course, that humiliating 5-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace.

In that game, Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Luke Ayling started as a back four – as they did in the two league games prior – but the manager may look to mix things up to avoid another thrashing at Elland Road.

Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen are two options on the bench who could be called upon, while Wober would surely get back in the team if fit.

Having only joined in the winter, the £35k-per-week defender can play at left-back too – having done so for former side Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the season – but has proven himself to be most useful in the middle of the Leeds defence.

After all, after making his debut in the club, the Austrian then started the next nine consecutive Premier League games at centre-back before his recent injury.

No doubt, it'll be a big boost if Wober is fit, but it remains unclear if he will play – and we think Leeds fans certainly shouldn't get their hopes up.