Leeds United believe one Championship star would be a "valuable" addition to Daniel Farke's squad this summer, whether they're promoted or not.

Leeds' summer transfer plans as Farke chases promotion

The Elland Road side are firmly in the thick of an extremely exciting automatic promotion race, with Leeds, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all neck-and-neck as we approach the final few games of this second-tier season.

All three sides have been near-unstoppable over 2023/24, and whoever misses out on that immediate climb back to the top flight will feel very hard done by.

Leeds are among the firm favourites to secure a place back in the Premier League at the first time of asking, though, and boast the division's best defensive record out of any team on paper.

Leeds United's final Championship games Date Middlesbrough (away) April 22nd QPR (home) April 26th Southampton (home) May 4th

Somebody out of Leeds, Ipswich and Leicester has to settle for third and a place in the Championship play-offs, with Farke desperately hoping to avoid that scenario.

Off the field, Leeds are also plotting ways to strengthen their ranks this summer. As widely reported, Farke is keen to keep Joe Rodon for next campaign following a successful season on loan from Tottenham.

Leeds are said to be determined to keep Rodon as we approach the summer window, but it is also believed that they could reinforce their attacking options as well.

Indeed, one player who is said to be attracting their interest is Southampton star Che Adams, who could even have a major say on their promotion push considering he is set to face Leeds on the final day.

Leeds eyeing "bargain" Adams move they think could be "valuable"

The Scotland international has been in fine form for Russell Martin's side overall, and TEAMtalk claims Leeds are eyeing a "bargain" summer move for Adams as his contract ticks down towards expiry.

Called a "phenomenon" by Ralph Hasenhuttl previously, it's added that Leeds think Adams would be a "valuable" signing when the window reopens, as the cost of a deal would be non-existent when he's available as a free agent. And this is regardless of whether or not they go up.

Interestingly, Leeds have been told to sign the striker for quite some time.

"I tell you what everybody, how to strip a rival's asset. We saw that with Newcastle last year when they stripped Chris Wood away from Burnley," said YouTuber Conor McGilligan.

"How incredible would it be if Leeds were to go to Southampton with an offer that they can't refuse and Leeds go and get Che Adams and strip them of an asset?

"I think that'd be a really good tactic. I can't ever see Leeds doing that because we're not bullish in the market at all, I don't feel. But listen, I think Che Adams would be a really good addition for that No 9."