Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has impressed those inside Thorp Arch, with some seeing similar traits to the ones former coach Marcelo Bielsa brought to the club.

Is Javi Gracia similar to Marcelo Bielsa?

According to the Spaniard, the Leeds manager is putting in long days at Thorp Arch training ground for the Whites as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

He has suggested that he is only getting a few hours of sleep per night in a bid to devise his plan on how to keep the West Yorkshire side afloat.

And during Bielsa's time with the club, it was believed he had asked the club to provide beds for the players and himself to rest between sessions as he looked to optimise his methods while at the club.

Speaking on his podcast, Phil Hay has suggested some of the people around the club have noticed some similarities in the values brought in by Gracia:

"It probably is [Marcelo's bed in the office], and the good news for him is there's a bed built into that office, but there's also a kitchenette that he can use.

"It's interesting actually, speaking to people about Gracia, they're not trying to compare him to Bielsa as such, but I do think they see certain traits in him that are quite recognisable."

Will Gracia keep Leeds up?

Leeds were able to soar up the table before the international break through their victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which saw them climb up to 14th place.

However, it has to be stressed how tight the table remains, with the Whites still just two points off the drop zone and three off rock bottom.

So the win on the weekend has by no means made a huge difference in what is needed from the Whites over the coming weeks, however, it will have felt like a big win before the break.

Had they gone into the break on the back of another loss, there could well have been a lot of concerns still lingering around the club's future.

But the impressive victory against Wolves will have certainly relieved some of the tension surrounding the club.

Two wins and one defeat from his opening four Premier League games will have also gone some way to easing the pressure on the players who have shown some signs of being able to salvage their top-flight status.

Leeds' remaining fixtures certainly offer up a mixture in the quality of their opponents, but they do face five of their relegation rivals in the remaining weeks.

And if this Leeds side have shown anything under Gracia, it has been their ability to beat the teams around them having already taken six points from Southampton and Wolves.