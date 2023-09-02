Leeds United have endured a tumultuous ride since suffering relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, but then that is emblematic of the club's DNA.

Having fallen back into the Championship following three campaigns in the top-flight, the Whites started their summer transfer business at a snail's pace, with emphasis on the 49ers completing their comprehensive takeover from divisive owner Andrea Radrizzani.

And despite a mass exodus at Elland Road, with throngs of first-team stars fleeing the outfit after relegation, newly-appointed manager Daniel Farke has been working tirelessly to craft a squad capable of mounting a promotion bid, with the forthcoming encounter against Sheffield Wednesday the chance to clinch successive victories.

What is the Leeds team news vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Farke will be desperate to secure three points in West Yorkshire today, with Leeds failing to win their first three matches of the Championship term.

Leeds will be without Sam Byram after the nomadic full-back sustained an injury in last week's thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich, while Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, captain Liam Cooper and Daniel James are all sidelined.

New signings Djed Spence, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev will all be hoping to make the match-day squad following their late-summer acquisitions.

One man who will be hoping to retain his place is young Frenchman Georginio Rutter, who finally impressed in his forward role against the Tractor Boys last weekend.

Is Georginio Rutter going to start vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Leeds fell to defeat on penalties against League Two side Salford City in midweek, and while Rutter missed his spot-kick as the Whites fell to agonising defeat, he will be hoping for retribution against Wednesday as he looks to build upon his platform.

The 21-year-old was signed for the English club from Hoffenheim for a club-record £35.5m in January to combat the flagging season and lack of goal threat.

However, Rutter flattered to deceive and failed to score across 13 fixtures in the latter phase of last term, branded as a "non-entity" by LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross for his lacklustre performances.

Praised for his “quality” move and strike against Ipswich by The Athletic's Phil Hay, however, Rutter could now start to shine in Leeds white and play a central role this season, with his dynamic abilities in the offensive third potentially proving the difference against an Owls side that will be thirsting for a maiden point of the campaign after promotion from League One.

If Rutter maintains his form from last week, Xisco Munoz's side will find that to be quite the tall order; the £70k-per-week hotshot recorded a match rating of 7.7 - as per Sofascore - in the previous Championship match, complementing his goal with two key passes, three successful dribbles and by winning eight of his 15 duels - a livewire, very much in the thick of the action.

Although the summer at Elland Road has been one of profound change, Farke would be wise to keep the faith in Rutter and entrust his rising star with a prominent role.

It might just bear fruit as the Whites mount a charge to the upper echelon of the division.