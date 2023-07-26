Highlights

The departure of Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober on loan this summer is "the first real kick in the teeth" for fans this window, claims journalist Phil Hay.

Is Maximilian Wober leaving Leeds United this summer?

The last few months have been undeniably tough for both Leeds and their fans. Not only have the club had to deal with a final-day relegation back from the Premier League - a league they spent 16 years trying to reach - but they have also seen a flood of players abandon the team in the aftermath.

So far, the club have seen eight players leave Yorkshire, including their leading goalscorer for last season, Rodrigo, and three first-team players they only signed last season.

The number could soon be nine, though, as Austrian international Wober is looking increasingly like he will be joining Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the coming days as a deal between the sides is 'close', per The Athletic.

Akin to several of his Leeds teammates, the 25-year-old only joined the side last season, moving from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in a deal that cost the Whites a reported £11m.

This decision to loan out another of the team's first team players, especially one that has only recently joined, has upset the fans, including journalist Phil Hay.

He explained his feelings on The Square Ball YouTube channel, saying:

"Wober seems to me to be the first real kick in the teeth in terms of departures from Leeds.

"I think the other players who have gone, and there is clearly this issue about the loans and I think at some point the club are going to have to explain, you know, on the record about how this is working and what the upside is."

How good is Maximilian Wober?

Unfortunately for Leeds fans, Wober looks to be a reasonably good player and one they could certainly make good use of in the second tier next season.

Despite last season being an unmitigated disaster for the Yorkshire club, the Vienna-born defender came out relatively unscathed, earning himself an average rating of 6.63 across his 16 Premier League games, which, considering the team around him, is quite impressive,

His underlying numbers are surprisingly impressive and suggest that he could thrive within the right setup.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the 25-year-old sits in the 1% for expected assists and blocks, the top 4% for progressive passes received, the top 9% for touches in the opposition penalty area, the top 13% for assists, the top 15% for shot-creating actions and tackles, the top 17% for progressive carries and interceptions, all per 90.

He certainly impressed former manager Jesse Marsch who, before the Austrian had kicked a ball for Leeds, said:

"Well, the one thing I know about Max is he's a leader. He is a very intelligent player and he's gifted. In that sense, he can play multiple positions."

It's an unfortunate situation for Leeds, and Hay's assessment feels depressingly accurate. Hopefully, the 49ers can find a suitable replacement in what is left of the summer transfer window.