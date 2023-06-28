Nathaniel Phillips is "very, very set up for Championship football" and wouldn't "be a bad signing at all," believes Leeds United presenter Conor McGilligan.

Leeds United transfer news - What's the latest on Nat Phillips?

According to a report from The Athletic, Leeds are interested in acquiring the services of Liverpool defender Phillips to help the club immediately bounce back to the Premier League next season.

The Yorkshire club also reportedly have German coach Daniel Farke on their shortlist to potentially become their new manager, who was interested in the 6 foot 3 titan when managing Championship rivals Norwich City.

Liverpool have slapped a hefty £10m price tag on the 26-year-old's head, despite his lack of playing time on Merseyside.

With Leeds potentially losing a defender of their own in Robin Koch, a deal to sign Phillips might just be the perfect solution.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "I didn't expect Nat Phillips, to be honest, with you and from what I remember with Nat Phillips, even when he played for Liverpool it was like he'd almost even head his own Grandma, you know what I mean. He was very aggressive in the air, and he's very, very set up for Championship football. I don't think he'd be a bad signing at all."

How good is Nat Phillips?

Ever since his "dream" Premier League debut for Liverpool in 2020, Phillips hasn't played that many minutes for the Reds, making just 29 appearances in the four years since he joined the senior setup.

During that time, however, he has enjoyed better loan spells to Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and then Championship contenders, Bournemouth.

During his time with the Cherries, he caught the eye of fans for his no-nonsense, almost throwback style of defending.

His performances for the south coast club were excellent, with WhoScored giving the player an impressive average rating of 7.01 across his 17 games for the club.

It was during this loan spell that his aerial ability was on full display, as the Bolton-born colossus managed to win 4.8 aerial duals a game.

This ability to stop anything crossed into the box won him plaudits from Jurgen Klopp following his debut Man-of-the-Match display against West Ham, with the German calling him a "monster in the air".

It's abundantly clear that his physical traits and athletic ability are his primary advantages over other players, but he also has some technical ability.

Over the last four seasons, he has been able to average a pretty respectable passing accuracy of 83.5%, which could help Leeds employ the attacking style of player they were synonymous with the last time they were in England's second tier.

If the Peacocks pull this deal off, McGilligan's assessment that it's a good deal might just be proven right.