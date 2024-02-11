Leeds United had a relatively quiet January transfer window which just saw Connor Roberts arrive on loan, but rumours have already started circling about summer plans. Having already sold Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, it now looks as though those at Elland Road are ready to continue their ruthlessness by selling another player this summer.

Leeds United transfer news

One player who is yet to get his departure from Leeds is Wilfried Gnonto. The winger reportedly handed in a transfer request during the summer window, but failed to push through a move to Premier League side Everton.

The rumours then arrived once again last month, as the Italian was linked with a late move to West Ham United. Just like the summer, however, a move failed to materialise. Staying put in Yorkshire, Gnonto has since proven his worth in the Championship, scoring what turned out to be a winning goal over Bristol City.

One player who did get his move in the summer, however, was Jack Harrison. The winger, unlike Gnonto, completed a loan move to Everton and could now complete a permanent departure to confirm Phil Hay's earlier feeling that the Whites could sanction Harrison's departure.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, the 49ers and Leeds are ready to sell Harrison with or without Championship promotion this season, with offers expected from the Premier League and across Europe. Current loan club Everton are reportedly keen to turn the winger's deal permanent but could see any transfer thrown into doubt over their lack of top-flight security as things stand.

However, if Leeds go up, there is still a chance Harrison could return to the club, but it appears as if the price is right, the Whites will cash in.

Selling "Intelligent" Harrison could be a mistake

Whilst Leeds battle for promotion in the Championship, Harrison has been proving his Premier League quality at Everton. The winger has quickly become an important part of Sean Dyche's side and has picked up where he left off for a struggling Leeds team in the last campaign. That said, if the Whites do secure promotion to the top flight, then Harrison's numbers show that he is a player they should be looking to depend on rather than selling - even if they'd be clearing his reported £90k per-week wages.

Jack Harrison in the Premier League this season Stats (via Transfermarkt) Starts 17 Goals 3 Assists 3

Former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was certainly a fan of the 27-year-old, previously saying:

"I feel like Jack is becoming a really solid, clear, intelligent, intensive player for us.

"So you know, obviously, we want to keep developing him and keep pushing him but I've been really happy with the progress that he's made over the last month and I think if he can continue to understand tactically and understand the mentality of the way we want to play, that he can get better and better and better. So yeah, and then I think again, all the players ahead of the ball will be able to put together more more dangerous actions and find more goals."