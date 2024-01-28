Leeds United have reportedly made an official approach to sign a new defender late in the January transfer window.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites are yet to make any additions to Daniel Farke’s side this month but have been in fine form on the pitch, remaining unbeaten in 2024. A 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday wasn’t exactly ideal for Leeds, though, who already have trips to Home Park, Bristol City and Swansea City to deal with this month.

New signings in defence appear to be the main priority in the final week of the transfer market, especially at full-back after Djed Spence and Luke Ayling left the club earlier in the window.

Archie Gray also suffered an injury in the week against Norwich City, with Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson and Burnley’s Connor Roberts all linked with moves to Elland Road in recent weeks.

However, Ben Godfrey of Everton has also been mentioned as a target, with rumours circling over a loan-to-buy deal, and it appears as if the 49ers Enterprises have now made a formal move.

Leeds make Ben Godfrey approach

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Leeds have now made an “official” approach to sign Godfrey, who seems surplus to requirements at Everton with Sean Dyche happy for him to leave.

“Leeds United have made an official approach to Everton over a late-window loan deal for defender Ben Godfrey, sources have told Football Insider.

“Football Insider revealed earlier this week (24 January) that the Whites were in preliminary talks over a potential loan swoop for the 26-year-old.

“Leeds turned their attention to landing Godfrey after his move to Serie A side Atalanta collapsed earlier this month due to Italy’s tax break abolishment.”

Farke would know just what he is getting if Leeds managed to secure Godfrey’s service before the deadline. The German managed the player at Norwich both in the Championship and Premier League, with Godfrey a part of two second-tier title wins under the current Leeds boss.

Ben Godfrey stats under Daniel Farke Appearances 72 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow cards 6

The 26-year-old has played everywhere across the backline and even as a holding midfielder during his career, so he could prove to be the ideal option for Leeds in the run-in, offering cover at full-back and challenging the likes of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper at centre-back. Farke previously hailed Godfrey as well, saying:

“You can speak about the best centre-backs in the world now but at 19 and 20 they will have made mistakes. The best ones learn. Ben is playing without mistakes and that is outstanding.

“He is a pretty emotional player and I like that a lot because it means you are capable of finding another gear. When he played in the holding [midfield] role he was able to drag his team through, but playing at centre-back if we are losing or having a difficult period and he starts to get the red mist we have to calm him down. Now he is able to calm himself down, to focus and control his emotions.”