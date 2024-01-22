Leeds haven't signed any new players so far this month, but Daniel Farke will need a full-back through the door at Elland Road by the time the transfer window shuts on 1 February. He's already lost two from his squad this month, having sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham halfway through what was supposed to be a season-long loan spell and then allowed Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough on a temporary deal.

The Championship promotion-chasers have subsequently been assessing multiple targets, with Tottenham's Ben Davies among those admired. Elsewhere, there's interest in West Ham's Ben Johnson, and another candidate in Burnley's Connor Roberts is apparently open to joining.

Leeds now "working on" three deals at once

Speaking to GiveMeSport at the weekend, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Leeds are actively working on a deal for Davies, but still investing time into trying to sign Johnson and Roberts. Farke feels that the Spurs man could be a "two-for-one" addition due to his versatility, but is keeping his options open by pursuing two more defenders in tandem. There could, then, be a surge of activity in West Yorkshire before the window is out.

"I think that Leeds are keeping across Ben Davies because, if Tottenham are to make some changes in their squad, he might be the one that becomes available.

"The beauty of Davies is that he can play at left-back and centre-back. Given the need to strengthen, and how little time there is left in the window, Daniel Farke would like versatile players. He feels like Davies - or equivalents to Davies - could almost be seen as a two-for-one signing. Versatile players are going to be given preference.

"Davies, Ben Johnson and Connor Roberts are the names that Leeds are working on at the moment. It really wouldn't surprise me if they are active and they get some joy over the course of the next two weeks."

Davies would be a standout coup

Of the three players mentioned, it's surely Davies who would generate the most excitement among the fanbase if he landed at Leeds before the end of the month. With nearly 300 Premier League games (293 to be precise) and 327 appearances for Spurs under his belt, this is a player with real pedigree.

And it's not like he's a fading force either. Davies has started ten of Tottenham's 21 Premier League matches so far this season, but the hope will be that he's made available for transfer following the arrival of Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

In addition to his domestic experience, Davies has played 27 games in the Champions League, including six starts on Spurs' run to the 2018/19 final, and also been capped 85 times for Wales, which ranks him inside the top 10 all time. The table below shows the advantage he over holds Johnson and Roberts when it comes to experience.

Ben Davies Ben Johnson Connor Roberts Age 30 23 28 PL apps 293 58 38 European apps 72 17 0 International caps 85 0 54

A player like this could make a huge difference in Leeds' push for promotion, with the Whites still in with a real chance of going up automatically after closing the gap on 2nd to just four points with a run of three straight wins.

Of course, even if Spurs greenlight a move, Davies would still have to be persuaded to drop a level to the second tier, but perhaps his international teammates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James can play a big part in that.