Leeds United are thought to be in talks over selling a big Elland Road earner in a permanent transfer.

Connor Roberts signs for Leeds

The Whites and Daniel Farke left it late in the January window to seal a much-needed defensive signing, with right-back Connor Roberts joining on loan from Burnley.

The Wales international joins fellow countrymen Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Joe Rodon in Yorkshire and already appears to have his eye on making his stay with the Whites permanent. Talking after joining, Roberts said:

“Football's a funny game, so I'll be doing my very best to make a good impression on and off the pitch and maybe in the future it can change from the straight loan but yeah, at the moment it's just come here try and help on and off the pitch.

“The aim is to get promoted and whether that means me playing half the games, all the games, only a few games, it doesn't really bother me. I just want to want to be smiling with the rest of the lads come the end of the season.”

Leeds failed with moves for more defenders and also let some players go in the final hours of the window, including youngsters Ian Poveda and Sean McGurk who joined Sheffield Wednesday and Swindon Town respectively.

However, even though the deadline has now slammed shut, it seems as if Leeds could still do some business in regards to one of their loanees who left in the summer.

According to reliable reporter Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are in talks with Bournemouth over making Luis Sinisterra’s loan spell with the Cherries a permanent transfer.

He claims that ‘an agreement between Leeds and Bournemouth is thought to be close and could be reached over the course of the next week’, with a possible £20m+ deal on the cards. Sinisterra actually left Leeds for Bournemouth on deadline day in the summer, with Jaidon Anthony arriving on loan from the south coast.

Since then, neither Anthony nor Sinisterra have nailed down a starting spot for Leeds and Bournemouth. Anthony has mainly been limited to appearances from the bench in the Championship for Leeds, whereas Sinisterra has made just three starts in the Premier League.

However, Andoni Iraola and the Cherries clearly like what they see in the Colombia international, and by the looks of things, Leeds could. Ring in a relatively big fee for the £65,000-a-week winger which would help with complying with FFP regulations down the line.

What that means for Anthony’s long-term future remains to be seen, and who knows, it could open the door to a permanent Elland Road transfer in the summer, making this one to watch.