According to reports, Leeds United are targeting a move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams this summer, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a potential Championship promotion push.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to steer his new side back into England's top flight at the first time of asking.

Is Brandon Williams going to Leeds United?

Leeds United are looking to sign Williams this summer, according to Miguel Delany of The Independent, with Manchester United looking to raise funds to welcome summer signings of their own.

New Leeds manager Farke briefly worked with the United academy graduate in the past, with the full-back spending the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Norwich City, as the Canaries suffered relegation.

If Williams did drop down to the Championship, it would mark the first time that he has appeared in England's second tier. It may be a case of needs must, however, as his game-time decreases more and more at Old Trafford.

At 22-years-old, the left-back may choose to prioritise minutes on the pitch over playing among the very best that English football has to offer.

Is Brandon Williams a good signing?

Signing a player who already has plenty of experience despite being just 22 would represent good business from a Leeds point of view. It could be a difficult deal if they are looking to loan Williams instead of splashing out on a transfer fee, though, as United want to add funds to their summer budget.

According to Transfermarkt, the left-back is currently worth €7m (£6m), potentially making it a deal that those at Elland Road can fund this summer. The Yorkshire club have already splashed out to welcome a Premier League youngster this summer, of course, with Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu arriving for a reported £7m.

Leeds' current left-back options are Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk - with those two players in place a move may not make sense, but Firpo has been linked with an exit.

And Williams has certainly impressed in the past, earning praise from a number of English football's best legends, with Gary Lineker saying back in 2020, via The Daily Star: “The more I watch Brandon Williams, the more I like what I see. Another exciting young English talent.”

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes also once backed the left-back to take Luke Shaw's place, saying, via The Daily Star: “You'd have to choose him [Williams] at the moment.

“At the minute Brandon Williams is doing that so he is in pole position. He's an excellent defender but he can also get forward as well. He's got quality, he's a talented lad and he'll get up and down the pitch.

“He's got two good feet, I think he's more of a right-footed left-back which is strange. He's got the quality to get forward and the quality to score goals.”

Teammate Lisandro Martinez also labelled Williams a "machine" after his recent pre-season performance in a 2-0 win over Arsenal, so he has found some good form ahead of potentially joining a new club.