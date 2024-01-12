Leeds United are battling hard in the Championship to make an immediate return to the Premier League, having been relegated from the top flight last term. However, Daniel Farke's men have hit a little snag in recent weeks, winning just two of their previous five outings in England's second tier.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire club have been overtaken in the table by Southampton and currently sit seven points adrift of Ipswich Town, who are in the final automatic promotion spot.

Nevertheless, with the January transfer window open, Farke is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the final few months of the season.

Leeds United transfer news - Chris Mepham

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Leeds United have made Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham a transfer target this month as Farke is keen to bring defensive reinforcements to the club over the coming weeks.

The Welsh centre-back has received very little game-time this season at the Vitality Stadium, having made merely eight appearances in all competitions for the Cherries despite earning £35k-per-week on his current contract.

With Wales still to play a playoff match against Finland ahead of Euro 2024 in the summer, Mepham may feel as though he needs to get some minutes under his belt to ensure he keeps his place in Rob Page's starting lineup.

Mepham has spent the majority of his career in the Championship, boasting 91 appearances in the competition, as well as three goals and three assists, and even earned promotion back to the top tier with Bournemouth in 2022.

With his market value set at £4m, as per the CIES Football Observatory, a move to Elland Road could allow him to play alongside international teammate Joe Rodon which would most definitely be welcomed by the Wales manager.

Chris Mepham's stats this season

New Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola hasn't really fancied Mepham in his defence, whereas last season, the centre-half featured in 26 of the team's 38 Premier League matches, playing over 2,000 minutes in the process. While Mepham may no longer have a place in Bournemouth's back four, there could be room for him in Yorkshire.

Head coach Farke revealed that he has no plans moving forward for Leeds' academy product Charlie Cresswell, leaving a sale likely before the January window draws to a close. Statistically, Mepham has been vastly superior to Cresswell this season and would be a massive upgrade on the 21-year-old.

Per 90 Metrics Charlie Cresswell Chris Mepham Full 90s Played 3.8 4.5 Expected Goals 0.07 0.04 Expected Assists 0 0.01 Key Passes 0 0.5 Passes To Final Third 3.57 3.5 Passes To Penalty Area 0 1 Long Passes Completed 2.86 3 Aerial Duels Lost 1.43 1 Stats via FBref

Mepham has always had great potential ever since breaking through at Brentford, with Barnsley's Recruitment Analyst Jacob Newman describing him as a "rock solid" defender during his time with Bees. However, his career has stagned a little but Leeds United could help him realise his true potential once more.

Furthermore, with Pascal Struijk still sidelined through injury, Mepham would immediately walk into Leeds' starting lineup next to Tottenham Hotspur loanee and compatriot Rodon. Farke will be hoping that Mepham can have a similar impact to his compatriot, Ethan Ampadu, who has hit the ground running with the Whites.

The midfielder joined the club in the summer for £7m from Premier League outfit Chelsea and has been sensational in the middle of the park. Compared to all other midfielders in the Championship, the Welshman ranks superbly in a number of key metrics in and out of possession.

Ethan Ampadu's Stats - 2023/24 Statistic Percentile Ranking Passes Completed 86 Passing Accuracy 86 Through Balls 86 Passes Into Final Third 81 Passes Received 81 Blocks 88 Interceptions 84 Clearances 86 Stats via FBref

Leeds United currently boast the third-best defensive record in the Championship and it's scary to think how much strong the side's backline could become with the addition of a Premier League defender like Mepham.