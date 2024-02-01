Leeds United and Daniel Farke have needed a new right-back for a number of weeks now after cancelling Djed Spence's loan from Tottenham Hotspur early and sending Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough. Archie Gray's injury against Norwich last week highlighted the key transfer task for the remainder of the window.

The Whites have been hard at work trying to recruit a new face who can aid their Championship promotion push, with multiple targets emerging. They're admirers of Neco Williams at Nottingham Forest, but he's part of Nuno's plans and hasn't been made available this month, and they've also looked into a deal for Ben Johnson at West Ham.

Another candidate is Connor Roberts at Burnley, an international team-mate of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, and it seems that the 49ers are now close to a breakthrough.

Leeds now nearing Roberts deal

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Roberts is now "close" to joining Leeds on Deadline Day. He doesn't specify what stage the club have reached in their pursuit, but they appear to be close to finding an agreement with Burnley and will need to hastily conduct a medical and prepare a contract.

You'd imagine that a loan move will suit all parties given Roberts' lack of game time at Burnley this season - he hasn't started a Premier League game since 21 October. That would give Leeds the chance to assess him over the remainder of the season before deciding whether to make a permanent offer and Burnley the option to reintegrate him in the summer should they suffer relegation. After all, Roberts made the PFA Team of the Year the last time they were in the Championship.

"Boundless energy" of Roberts can make difference for Leeds

While Roberts has primarily played on the right of a four, he also has experience in more advanced roles on that flank, giving Farke the option to shake things up should he so desire.

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell has described him as a player with "boundless energy" and his numbers from the 2020/21 season, when he was still playing for Swansea, are the best illustration of this. As you can see below, he ranked inside the league's top 10 for a number of key creative metrics, showing the frequency with which he bombed forward down the right. Crucially, he made sure he didn't neglect his defensive duties either, placing third for blocks with 67.

Connor Roberts stats Volume 20/21 rank Expected assisted goals 8.0 6th Key passes 84 3rd Passes into the box 61 6th Accurate crosses into the box 26 7th

In 22/23, meanwhile, he recorded the ninth-highest progressive carrying distance at 5,396 yards, which shows that he can be an offensive instigator by powering into opposition territory. It's no surprise that Leeds have targeted him in light of his frustrations at Turf Moor, and his capture could significantly improve their chances of reaching the Premier League.