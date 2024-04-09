Leeds United could pull off a huge signing this summer if they are promoted from the Championship.

Farke's side flying but could still fall short

Currently third in the table, Daniel Farke's Leeds side sit just a point outside the automatic promotion places heading into the final games of the season.

A 2-1 loss to Coventry City dented their hopes of automatic promotion after a fantastic unbeaten run stretching back to the New Year, and they now know that they need to rely on Leicester City and Ipswich Town both dropping points in the final games of the season to be guaranteed a spot in the Premier League in September.

Should they fail to do so, Leeds will have a second shot through the play-offs, and a move into the top flight could allow them to flex their financial muscles once more.

Leeds eyeing big reunion

Now, reports have claimed that Leeds and Farke are eyeing up a shock swoop to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road. The English midfielder left for Manchester City in a £45m deal in 2022, but only managed six starts across 18 months at the Eithad Stadium and was often a late substitute.

He left Manchester in January after losing his spot in the England squad, and joined West Ham United on loan in order to rack up game time ahead of Gareth Southgate's squad for EURO 2024.

However, he has done his chances of featuring more harm than good in his short stint at the London Stadium. Phillips has racked up just seven Premier League appearances since arriving in east London, during which time he has been sent off, conceded a penalty and been criticised for his ineffectiveness on and off the ball by fans, which led to him swearing at some supporters after a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United.

He still has the faith of David Moyes, with the West Ham boss explaining that "Kalvin's a really good player, an international player, an excellent footballer and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we've got with him here".

But it has already been reported that the Hammers will likely not be making his deal permanent this summer, while Manchester City are also keen to offload him, setting a £30m price tag on his head.

Phillips' struggles since leaving Leeds United Appearances 40 Starts 9 Minutes 1215 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 1 Goal involvements 1

Enter, Leeds United. Phillips' former club have reportedly contacted Phillips' representatives over a potential move for the midfielder, and have set aside £30m to make the deal happen, though they may require some flexibility on Phillips' £150,000 per week wages.

However, it will only go ahead on the condition that Leeds find themselves in the Premier League next season, while it is added that 'two other unidentified English teams' are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a pivotal summer for the 28-year-old.

A return to Elland Road and the love of the home crowd could be just what he needs to rekindle his stuttering career.