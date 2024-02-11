As they battle for Championship promotion, the headlines surrounding Leeds United have been focused on the action taking place off the pitch rather than at Elland Road, with transfer news still coming despite the window slamming shut on February 1.

Having loaned Luis Sinisterra to Premier League side Bournemouth at the beginning of the season, Leeds have now lost their winger in a permanent deal, reportedly worth £20m. The Yorkshire club paid a reported £21m to sign Sinisterra back in 2022, so have managed to recoup most of what they initially splashed out.

Speaking about the move, Sinisterra told Bournemouth's official website:

“I’m really happy to make this move. I’m excited to play for Bournemouth for the long term. I feel really comfortable here and the fans are really nice. When I meet them in the streets, they show the love. I’m really happy here and I’ve settled really well; I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Those at Elland Road may not be done on the departure front, meanwhile, with another exit potentially on the cards. According to Phil Hay, Leeds could yet sell Jack Harrison in a permanent deal to current loan club Everton or elsewhere in the Premier League.

Hay said on The Square Ball Podcast via The Boot Room:

“This was an easy one to deal with because Bournemouth were keen to keep Sinisterra in the same way Everton would be keen to keep Jack Harrison, but not if they go down, that one won’t happen, but other mid-table Premier League clubs would take Harrison as well, so my gut feeling is that he will go and they will pull in some money from that one."

Leeds should keep "terrific" Harrison

Whilst Harrison was allowed to leave on loan last summer due to a clause in his contract, Leeds should keep hold of the winger if they secure promotion this season. The 27-year-old brings both Premier League experience and quality which could quickly prove to be invaluable for Daniel Farke's side, should they reach the top flight. Harrison's stats in the last campaign for the Whites reflect just how useful an outlet he can be.

Jack Harrison 2022/23 season (all competitions) Stats Appearances 40 Goals 6 Assists 10

A player who can manage 16 goal involvements in a relegated side may not come available for cheap, but Leeds have the opportunity to avoid splashing the cash altogether by simply keeping hold of Harrison.

The winger earned deserved praise last season from Tony Cascarino, who said via The Boot Room after Leeds' victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers:

“Jack Harrison was terrific in the game, he scored a good goal. I like him, he’s always likely to chip in with goals. You can utilise him in different positions.

“I’ve seen him on the left, which I think is probably his best position, but I’ve also seen him play a little bit more inside. It was a big victory for Leeds.”