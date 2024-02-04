Leeds United are already being linked with summer moves for players, should Daniel Farke’s side earn promotion from the Championship.

Leeds’ January window

The Whites’ main focus was on outgoings and contract renewals in January. Djed Spence saw his season-long loan from Spurs cut short, whereas Luke Ayling left on loan for Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday signed Ian Poveda.

Teenagers Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate left on loan and Leo Hjelde and Sean McGurk joined Sunderland and Swindon Town on permanent transfers. There was a late incoming at Elland Road, with Connor Roberts joining on loan from Burnley.

Farke was happy with the window overall, saying after Leeds’ 1-0 win at Bristol City on Friday:

"It was crucial that we kept our key players, and we did this. We made no secret that we would need one or two defensive players.

"We wanted to bring a specialist in and we found one with Connor Roberts. He's a top class character, fully committed. It's feels like we're the Welsh national team!"

Roberts joins fellow countrymen Jo Rodon, Dan James and Ethan Ampadu in Yorkshire, with Leeds battling for automatic promotion. Should they go up, then attention will once again be on the summer transfer window, with the 49ers Enterprises possibly looking at a long-term target once more.

Leeds linked with Ben Brereton Diaz

Journalist Ben Jacobs, talking to CaugtOffside, relayed by TEAMtalk, shared an update on Ben Brereton Diaz’s future in the last 48 hours. The reporter backed Leeds to revisit their interest in the striker, should they get promoted.

“Come the summer I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Leeds revisiting an old target in Ben Brereton Diaz. He’s at Sheffield United right now but that’s a straight loan, with no option to make permanent. So if Leeds get promoted don’t be surprised if they come back in for Brereton Diaz who has been on their radar for quite some time.”

Leeds’ interest in Brereton Diaz dates back to 2021 when Marcelo Bielsa was still in charge of the club. Former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray backed the striker in 2020, calling him a “beast”.

“Brereton's like a beast now, and he can score goals. I see it every day in training. He's a brilliant lad and all our lads absolutely love him.

“He's filled out now and he will work so hard for this team. He's very gifted and can score goals. I'm confident that Ben Brereton, given the game time, and remember he needs to get in front of the Armstrongs and the Dacks, can and will do it.

“I can see the physicality level of Brereton these days and he's really looking like a man now, and scored a great goal. He worked his socks off and the more he plays the more confident he'll become.”

The Chile international went from strength to strength at Ewood Park and is now finding his feet in the Premier League on loan at Sheffield United from Villarreal. He’s already scored two goals for the struggling Blades in just 177 minutes of top-flight football, so if the Whites do win promotion, perhaps he could be a shrewd signing to rival the likes of Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter.