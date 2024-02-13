When Daniel Farke walked into Leeds United, they had just been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship, so it was natural that they lost a number of big names. A few players were snapped up by sides who remained in the top-flight, with Tyler Adams joining Bournemouth and Luis Sinisterra following him to the south coast on an initial loan that has just been made permanent. Jack Harrison may also end up signing for Everton long-term at the end of the campaign if a release clause is activated.

Elsewhere, Robin Koch left to join Frankfurt (and has agreed pre-contract terms ahead of the end of his Leeds deal), while there were loans for Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Marc Roca (Real Betis) Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) and Rasmus Kristensen (Roma).

Leeds are fighting for an immediate return to the Premier League and are just a point shy of the automatic places right now after a six-game winning streak (albeit having played a game more than Southampton), but there's still a prospect of them losing one of their top talents this summer.

Ex Summerville team-mate hints at exit

In a recent Instagram post, Crysencio Summerville celebrated Leeds' 3-0 win over Rotherham at the weekend, sharing a photo of he and his team-mates celebrating one of his two second-half goals.

Underneath the post, Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida commented "yes, leaving very quickly in the summer!", and this could be significant because of the pair's prior relationship. They were team-mates for the Netherlands' Under-21 side during qualification for last year's European Championships as well as playing together at Feyenoord's academy.

Summerville is too good for the Championship

As you can see in the table below, Summerville has by far the strongest case to be named the best player at Leeds this season. He leads the way for goals scored, overall goal involvements, chance creation and accurate crosses, terrorising Championship defences in a number of different ways.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 Championship Stats Leeds Rank Minutes played 2,249 6th Goals 14 1st Assists 7 2nd Goal involvements 21 1st Chances created per game 3 1st Accurate crosses per game 1.7 1st Dribbles per game 2.4 2nd

Where could he go if he does leave? Well, it's previously emerged that title-chasers Liverpool are showing an interest, while Champions League contenders Aston Villa regard him as a "long-term target" and Europa League outfit Brighton are keen too.

All of those clubs, especially Liverpool, could carry a real allure for Summerville regardless of whether Leeds are promoted, but it still seems like they need to go up to have any chance of keeping him. The 22-year-old has shown this season that he's quite frankly too good for the Championship, and he surely won't fancy spending another year playing second-tier football when he has the opportunity to launch his career elsewhere.

Summerville remains under contract until the summer of 2026, and Leeds may push for an extension to try and ward off his circling suitors.