Leeds United are waiting to snap up a 24-year-old free agent, as he rejects another new offer to stay at his club this summer.

Leeds preparing for crucial Championship play-off semi-final

Unfortunately for Daniel Farke, after a very tense three-horse race to finish in the top two, both Leicester City and Ipswich Town ended up nicking the automatic Championship promotion spots - meaning Leeds have to do it the hard way.

The Whites only have themselves to blame in truth, winning just once in their final five league matches, which included a dismal 4-0 loss to QPR and 2-1 defeat to fellow play-off contenders Southampton on the final day.

Leeds United's last five Championship games Leeds United 1-2 Southampton QPR 4-0 Leeds United Middlesbrough 3-4 Leeds United Leeds United 0-1 Blackburn Leeds 0-0 Sunderland

However, given they accumulated an impressive 90 points over the course of the campaign, a section of supporters will still feel pretty hard done by. Their side are now preparing to take on Norwich City in a crunch first leg semi-final clash at Carrow Road tomorrow at noon, and Farke has full faith in his team despite a slumping end to the season.

"I trust my players. Not about me. Not about playing chess with the opponent's manager. In such a crunch game it's the players who decide things," said Farke on his Leeds team ahead of Norwich.

"Managers are there to support them and back them. Prepare them in the best possible way/. This game will not be won or lost by great decisions on the touchline. Totally up to the players.

"We are not experienced, but I would not change one player. The winning mentality we have. When there is a special occasion, spotlight games, two times Leicester and Ipswich, won four times. More consistency on other days in the office would have done us better. In spotlight games, this team is spot on."

It's also set to be a crucial summer transfer window for the Yorkshire giants, regardless of whether they win promotion or not. Leeds are targeting a new defender for Farke, among a variety of other positions, and a lot of his squad seem destined to make way as well.

One player they've been linked with is West Ham right-back Ben Johnson, as his contract expires in June and he could be available for free.

Leeds "waiting" to snap up Johnson as he rejects another West Ham offer

According to TEAMtalk this week, Johnson is set to reject another new deal offer as Leeds wait to snap him up. The £20,000-per-week ace would be a steal for nothing, having many years ahead of him and a good degree of top flight experience.

Called "absolutely brilliant" by pundit Paul Robinson, many other sides have the same idea of stealing Johnson from the London Stadium, including Everton, Wolves, Southampton and Rangers.

Capable of playing full-back on either flank, whether it be in a traditional back four or further afield as a wing-back, it's no surprise to see so many suitors queueing up for one of the bargains of the summer, who would add key depth in several positions while not breaking the bank.