Leeds United have now earmarked Daniel Farke as their prime candidate in the race to secure a new manager ahead of the return to the Championship.

What's the latest on Daniel Farke to Leeds?

That's according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, which claims that the German boss has emerged as the frontrunner ahead of Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira after the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League.

It's believed that United owners the 49ers want a new leader with an aptitude in both the first and second tiers, and given Farke's extensive experience in both divisions with Norwich City, he has emerged as the favoured choice.

Indeed, Farke has secured promotion to the Premier League on two occasions, and given that he implements a 'Bielsa-style' philosophy, he could get Elland Road rocking in no time.

Who would perform well for Daniel Farke at Leeds?

Farke most recently took the helm with German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, but after a lacklustre term that yielded a tenth-placed finish, he was dismissed several weeks ago after just one year in charge.

However, despite flattering to deceive in his homeland, the 46-year-old boasts a wealth of experience with the Canaries on English shores and would undoubtedly bring the requisite tools to craft an ascent back to the Premier League at Elland Road.

Indeed, earning plaudits for his emphasis on ball-playing ability, swift transitions and high intensity at Norwich, Farke could emulate his past feats with the Whites and create a team worthy of a swift climb from the obscurity of the second division, all the while returning to a philosophy the fans can get behind after the past success of the revered Marcelo Bielsa.

And given he previously nurtured James Maddison to prominence at Carrow Road before the England international made the £20m switch to Leicester City - where he won the FA Cup and is being touted with a move to the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - he could unlock the potential of lacklustre midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who could be reborn for Leeds this season.

Maddison scored 15 goals and supplied 12 assists from 49 outings under Farke's tutelage and is indebted to his former manager, who built the framework of his career.

Hailed as "exceptional" by England boss Gareth Southgate, Maddison was impressive despite Leicester's relegation alongside United this term and recorded an average Sofascore rating of 7.33 this season, scoring ten goals, providing nine assists and averaging 2.8 shots and 2.3 key passes per outing - an incredibly high output for a player at the centre of a team wracked with danger.

Signing from RB Salzburg for around £25m last summer, the USMNT international has not been at the races and after scoring just one Premier League goal all season and earning a woeful 6.51 rating - as per Sofascore - he certainly could to with some revitalisation after a "disappointing" year - according to pundit Jon Newsome.

But despite the woes, he has averaged 1.1 shots and 1.3 key passes per game, and with Leeds ostensibly set to fight at the forefront of the Championship next term, he could craft the prolific success to kickstart his career and set him in good stead to alight the Premier League at the second time of asking.