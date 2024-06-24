With Leeds United set for another year of Championship football, some of Europe's top sides are sensing an opportunity to lure their best players away from Elland Road.

As soon as the final whistle at Wembley confined Leeds to another season of Championship football it became clear that the Whites are set to lose a number of their top talents this summer.

The first to be linked with a move away from West Yorkshire was winger Crysencio Summerville. After scoring 19 goals last season the Dutchman has caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides. Newcastle are the latest team rumoured to be making a move for the 22-year-old, with Liverpool and Chelsea also reportedly interested.

Another name doing the rounds in Leeds circles is Wilfried Gnonto. The Italian has been linked with a move away from Elland Road, with the local press suggesting that he could well be on the move from Leeds this summer with a price tag of around £30million reportedly slapped on the 20-year-old.

As if losing arguably their two strongest attacking outlets was not bad enough for Leeds, it now appears that their best young player has caught the eye of one of Europe's elite clubs, with a top scout making his desires clear.

Top scout wants to lure Gray away from Elland Road

As first reported by Sports Witness, the German press have claimed that Borussia Dortmund's squad planner Sven Mislintat is "trying to lure" Archie Gray away from Elland Road. The outlet claims that the German outift have been keen on the midfielder for a long time with Leeds' failure to return to the Premier League furthering this interest.

Mislintat may be a familiar name to some of the Elland Road faithful, with the man dubbed "diamond eye" in the stands during the loss to Southampton in last month's playoff final. Whilst the Dortmund man was scouting Ilia Gruev at Wembley, it appears that he has also shown an facination in his midfield partner turned right back.

The news of interest in Gray should not come as a surprise to Leeds fans, with the 18-year-old attracting plenty of intrigue from across Europe this summer. Back in April it was reported that representatives from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid watched the midfielder during a 3-1 win over Hull City.

The England youth international has also been linked with a move to a number of domestic outfits with the most recent rumours linking Gray with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Joining Spurs in the race for the teenager's signature is their North London rivals Arsenal, who view Gray as a potential partner for Declan Rice.

Whilst the interest in Gray is clear to see there is no evidence that Leeds are looking to sell this summer. Recent reports suggest that Daniel Farke wants to make the 18-year-old the heartbeat of his team next season, showing a desire to cash in on basically anyone but their local lad.