Leeds United appear to want to sign a new attacker this month and are seemingly eyeing up a loan move for an international forward.

Leeds transfer news

The 49ers Enterprises, Nick Hammond and Gretar Steinsson could be active in Yorkshire during the January transfer window, looking to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad for the second half of the Championship campaign. However, the manager has played down a frantic winter window, but said the club “won’t fall asleep” over possible moves.

“I expect a much more quiet and calm January to the last transfer period for example. We wish for a quiet January, but won’t fall asleep and when there are decisions to make, we will also make decisions and you never know what happens. I have been working too long in this business not to rule anything out.”

A new left-back could be of interest to the Whites, and reports have claimed that Leeds have already held talks over a move to sign Hellas Verona full-back Josh Doig. Spezia goalkeeper Bartomej Dragowski is another rumoured target for the Whites, whereas those at Elland Road appear ready to make a move for Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei. However, additions in the final third could also be made to rival the likes of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford, with an update emerging in the last 48 hours.

Leeds linked with Kieffer Moore

According to The Sun, Bournemouth are open to letting Kieffer Moore leave the club this month, with a number of Championship clubs linked, including Leeds. They say that the Wales international's £40,000-a-week wage could result in a loan exit, with the Whites, Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and West Brom all named as possible destinations.

A new centre-forward arriving at Leeds could surprise some, especially with the likes of Piroe, Rutter, Bamford and Mateo Joseph all available to Farke.

However, Moore has plenty of Championship experience and helped the Cherries to promotion in 2021/22, so could be open to helping Leeds target an immediate Premier League return. The 31-year-old was previously praised by former Cherries boss Scott Parker, who called the 31-year-old a striker who is “horrible to play against”.

“I think Kieffer is probably a little bit of a throwback in that sense. He’s probably a modern day nine in his stature and his profile, he’s mobile, you can get things into him and he can bring players into play. But certainly, he is horrible to play against.”

Parker also added:

“He makes it uncomfortable for you. He can threaten you in behind, in terms of because of his mobileness and he can then come into feet and hold the ball up, make it stick and bring in other players into play as well. So he’s an all round nine.”

Moore is an out-and-out striker, so Leeds could be better off targeting a creative attacking midfielder to supply Piroe and Rutter, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James continuing out wide.