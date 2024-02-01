Leeds United are looking to sign a new centre-back on deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites are yet to make a signing for Daniel Farke’s side in the January transfer window, with attention being on moving players out and extending contracts to some highly-rated youngsters.

Djed Spence’s season-long loan came to an end at the beginning of the year, whereas Luke Ayling left for Middlesbrough, Leo Hjelde for Sunderland and youngsters Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate headed out on loan.

Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph have put pen to paper on new Elland Road contracts, with Wilfried Gnonto looking to follow suit. When it comes to new signings, defence appears to be the position Leeds need to strengthen, with Farke coy at his press conference on Wednesday in regards to any late business.

A number of defenders have been linked with moves to Yorkshire, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson, Burnley’s Connor Roberts, Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and Everton’s Ben Godfrey. Reports on deadline day have claimed that a move for full-back Roberts is close.

Leeds, and by extension owners the 49ers Enterprises, also appear to be working on a possible centre-back arrival as well, and Romano has shared what he knows about the situation.

Talking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Romano said that the Whites are “looking” at a deadline day move for a centre-back, although the name is “unclear”.

“Of course, a centre-back is needed at Leeds. They are looking for an opportunity there. The name is still unclear, but Leeds are still trying and looking for a chance there.”

Leeds’ current centre-back options are Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell. Summer signing Ethan Ampadu has also provided cover when needed, with Struijk and Cooper missing through injury recently and Cresswell out of the squad.

Cresswell is now back in the first-team fold after holding positive talks with Farke, so you could argue that the priority should be a new full-back instead of a centre-back.

Gray, primarily a midfielder, has made the right-back spot his own, and behind him, Leeds have Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton. Meanwhile, on the left-hand side, the Whites have Junior Firpo and Byram, both of whom have had injury issues in the past.

Therefore, if Leeds can sign Roberts and a centre-back, Farke may well be delighted at the club's late business.