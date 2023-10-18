After a difficult start to life back in the Championship, Leeds United are finally kicking on and finding some form under Daniel Farke, making the recent international break all the more frustrating. The Whites had won three of their last five games prior to the break, and must now hope to keep up that momentum on their return to action this weekend.

Farke's hope of promotion at the first time of asking at Elland Road has certainly been boosted in the last few weeks, but he will know that it's still early days. He may also have one eye on the future, perhaps worried about one particular youngster's future after a recent update emerged.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Throughout the summer transfer window, Leeds did well to recruit replacements for the star players that they lost. The Yorkshire club were forced to say goodbye to the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra, welcoming Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, and Glen Kamara, among others. And, even though it looked like things wouldn't work out, Leeds' recent turnaround in form suggests that the recruitment team got things right.

Those at Elland Road will be well aware of how important it is to avoid many more exits come January and next summer, however, making the latest Finley Gorman transfer news even more worrying. According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City have made contact with Leeds over a deal to sign the 15-year-old academy prospect.

Some recent viral footage of Gorman's skills certainly showcased his talents, and he looks set to have the world at his feet. If City push on for a deal, it'll certainly be hard for the teenager to turn the treble winners down, that's for sure - from Leeds' perspective, given his talent, they will hope to keep hold of Gorman for years to come.

Who is Finley Gorman?

Still just 15-years-old, Gorman's stats for Leeds' U18s side this season have been impressive - the academy star has scored twice and assisted once in five games. With that said, City's interest in the attacking midfielder comes as little surprise, with the Premier League champions clearly keen to build for the future. The teenager recently played from the bench against City's U18s, perhaps leaving on-watching coaches impressed with his cameo.

An academy product, Leeds should do everything they can to keep hold of Gorman, be it in January, next summer, or in years to come. If they earn promotion back to the Premier League, then they could fend off any interest from the likes of City, and begin setting a pathway for their youngster to eventually move into a top flight first team of their own.

Those at Elland Road will be cautious about Gorman's development, however, given that he is still such a young talent, and while not many would say no to a move to a club of City's stature these days, perhaps the fact he is more likely to get senior minutes at Elland Road than the Etihad could sway his thinking.