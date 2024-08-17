Leeds United could well submit a last-gasp transfer bid to sign one "scintillating" replacement for Georginio Rutter, with boss Daniel Farke in urgent need of a new winger following his and Crysencio Summerville's departures.

Farke issues transfer plea after £40m Rutter exit from Leeds

Earlier this week, some less-than-ideal news emerged from Elland Road that Brighton triggered the £40 million release clause in Rutter's contract - leaving Farke short of another prolific winger ahead of what will be a testing Championship campaign.

Summerville had sealed a £25 million-plus move to West Ham two weeks prior to Rutter's exit, with Farke now waving goodbye to an attacking duo who notched 27 goals and 24 assists combined in the Championship alone last season.

This is obviously a nightmare situation for Leeds and Farke, who are yet to seal their first win of the new season in all competitions, having lost 3-0 to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup after drawing 3-3 to Portsmouth in their first league game of the campaign last weekend.

They have time to rectify this as Leeds gear up for their clash against West Brom this afternoon, but it is a big ask for Farke to mount a serious Premier League promotion push with such scarce strength in depth.

Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 Championship campaign compared to Crysencio Summerville Georginio Rutter Crysencio Summerville Shot-creating actions 4.41 6.09 Shots 2.94 3.16 Key passes 1.98 2.88 Shots on target 0.89 1.18 Assists 0.39 0.23 Goals 0.14 0.49 Statistics correct as of 15/08/2024

“I stick to what I said. We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi a second offensive player," said Farke on the need to make new signings, via his latest press conference.

“They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player inless you deliver goals and assists. They have to fit personality and mentality and be affordable. Not easy to attract this quality. Easier in the PL. This is what we work on.

“I know our key people are working hard behind the scenes. I know when there are no incoming there is stress, but I talk to them every day and they know what I want. I am carefully optimistic something will happen.”

Leeds could submit new bid for Jonathan Rowe

Attention turns to who could come in to replace the aforementioned, as Farke confirms he wants two attacking players following Rutter's departure. Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs says Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe, who bagged 13 goals and four assists across 38 appearances in all competitions last term, is still well and truly on the radar.

It is believed Leeds could still sign Rowe and lodge a last-minute bid, despite Marseille being favourites right now and the Whites having failed in their attempts thus far.

"Leeds United would still like Jonathan Rowe. He's a priority name," said Jacobs.

"We know it's Marseille that have been the club bidding, but Leeds could enter that race because Marseille haven't agreed a deal. Norwich want in excess of £10million and maybe with add-ons now even closer to £15million, and it might be that a [Georginio] Rutter departure allows Leeds to make a competitive bid, so that could be one to watch.

"Rowe prefers Marseille, again with European football and playing in a big-five league rather than going from Norwich to a Championship club - but Marseille haven't agreed a deal, so Leeds might be able to do something there."

Praised for his "scintillating" form last season, he would be an ideal incoming, but it remains to be seen if Leeds can strike such a deal with little time remaining in the window. In terms of alternatives, Leeds have also been linked with Stoke City's Million Manhoef.