If Leeds United can complete the transfer of Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer, it would be the "signing of the window", according to fan and host of the One Leeds Fan Channel, Conor McGilligan.

Is Gustavo Hamer joining Leeds United this summer?

It hasn't been a good few months for the Leeds faithful recently. A miserable Premier League campaign was rounded off with a final-day relegation after a humbling defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Following that, the club had to endure an exodus of first-team players who wanted to play top-flight football again next season despite failing to keep the club up.

And then, to top it all off, the club captain and standout defender Liam Cooper went down injured after scoring a goal against Cardiff City in the team's first game back in the Championship last weekend.

However, there have been some genuinely positive developments regarding transfers for Daniel Farke and the team.

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, the Peacocks are "keen" on Coventry star Harmer despite the deal not being "cheap or easy to do."

According to Football Insider, the West Midlands side have set a price tag of £12m plus an additional £2m of add-ons for any team that want to sign the 26-year-old, which while expensive, could be achievable for Leeds, especially should they get £20m for American international Tyler Adams.

If the 49ers group can get this deal over the line, it would be a great way to improve the side and win fans over, with prominent Leeds supporter McGilligan already describing it as potentially the "signing of the window."

He expressed his excitement at the potential signing on the One Leeds Fan Channel YouTube channel, saying:

"Gustavo Hamer would be, that would be the signing of the window. It would be the signing of the window.

"I think above Ampadu as well. I think Gus Hamer is such a good player."

How much does Gustavo Harmer earn?

The former Feyenoord man currently earns a relatively modest wage of £6,538-a-week in the West Midlands, which makes him the sixth-highest earner in the entire Sky Blues squad, per Capology.

Were he to make the move to the Whites this summer, he would likely earn a significant raise as the likes of Adams - who he could be replacing - earns £55,000-a-week in South Yorkshire.

And it would be a well-deserved raise as the Itajai-born machine had a brilliant season for Coventry last year, starting 42 games, scoring 11 goals, providing ten assists, winning nine Man-of-the-Match awards and averaging a seriously impressive match rating of 7.26 for the entire campaign, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are just as impressive as you might imagine and suggest that were he to make a move, he would be able to slot right in and maintain his remarkable performances.

According to FBref, which compares players across the next best eight leagues, the 5 foot 7 dynamo sits in the top 1% for assists, the top 3% for total shots, the top 4% for expected assists and shot-creating actions, the top 5% for non-penalty goals and non-penalty expected goals, all per 90.

Described as the team's "main creative player" by journalist Josh Bunting, his potential arrival at Leeds would strengthen their promotion push while severely weakening Coverntry's, killing two birds with one stone for Farke's men.