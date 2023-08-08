Highlights

Leeds United target Grady Diangana will leave West Bromwich Albion before the end of the window amid interest in his services from England and abroad, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which clubs are keen on Grady Diangana this window?

As per The Express & Star, Leeds United, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on offering Diangana a new challenge this summer away from the Hawthorns.

The report states that West Brom are likely to demand a fee of £7 million for the former England youth international, though Saudi Arabian sides could have an advantage in the race to sign Diangana as their financial reach could outstrip that of their competitors in the United Kingdom.

Former Baggies striker Kevin Campbell is of the opinion that Diangana could leave his current employers this window, stating in an interview with West Brom News last month: “I could see him leaving and I think there’s an opportunity for him to leave. He’s a good player, but he could be leaving. So obviously, Corberan, who’s a good manager may be going in a different direction and there’s going to be a deal and with a good fee that can be negotiated."

Last term, Diangana made 35 appearances across all competitions for West Brom, registering four goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Lubumbashi-born Diangana, who has been hailed as "unbelievable" and "can dazzle", didn't feature for West Brom in their opening fixture of the campaign against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park where the hosts ran out 2-1 winners, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs thinks that Diangana will leave West Brom before the end of the window, though it remains to be seen where he will end up and whether they will try to increase his asking price.

Jacobs stated: ""The Leeds interest is there for sure as well. Leicester City have taken a look and Burnley have tracked the player as well.

"So, I would expect this one to get done to one of those clubs over the course of the next few weeks, just because there's such a high volume of interest there.

"Because of that high volume of interest, obviously West Bromwich Albion can leverage the clubs and play them against each other to get the biggest possible fee, which means that it probably will be closer to £10m than £5m."

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds United are said to be 'monitoring' the situation of Coventry City playmaker Gustavo Hamer and suitors have been put on alert as he is into the last year of his deal at the Sky Blues, as per Football Insider.

Greek outlet Sportime claim that AZ Alkmaar defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos has decided that he wants to move to Leeds United despite neither club coming to an agreement over a fee for the player.

Corriere Del Veneto via MOT Leeds News report that Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo is on the radar ar Elland Road amid stiff competition from Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Cagliari and West Bromwich Albion to sign the Finland international.

In the next few weeks, we will see if the Whites do indeed have any more tricks up their sleeve in the market as the final month of the window veers on.