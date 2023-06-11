It is all systems go at Leeds United as they begin a new chapter under the full ownership of 49ers Enterprise, potentially meaning some exciting new players arriving this summer.

In the days before and since confirmation of that takeover was made public, United have been linked with an array of players - some more attainable than others.

With no sporting director nor manager currently in place, there is still a period of uncertainty ahead at Elland Road. However, if recent reports are anything to go by, plans are already firmly in place to bolster their squad ahead of their first Championship season since 2019-20.

According to a report by SampNews24, 5 foot 10 Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is among those being targeted by Leeds in what would be an audacious move on the face of it.

Where would Harry Winks fit in at Leeds United?

Winks spent the past campaign on loan with Sampdoria, who have ironically just been purchased by Radrizzani, and made 20 Serie A appearances.

With Sampdoria dropping into the second tier after finishing with just 19 points from their 38 matches, they are not expected to take up the option to sign Winks permanently, meaning he could be up for grabs this summer.

Dropping into the Championship would be considered a fall from grace for a player who seemingly had the world at his feet not so long ago. Indeed, Spurs team-mate Danny Rose described Winks as a "little Iniesta" in 2018 and backed him to become a key midfielder for England.

That has not quite been the case, with the most recent of his caps coming in 2020, but Winks will be eager to get his career back on track - even if that means taking a cut on the reported £20,000 a week he was earning last season.

Even accounting for his time with a struggling Samp side, Winks still ranks highly for interceptions (1.26 per 90), clearances (1.26) and progressive passes (6.14) over the past year, as per FBref, with that a better record than that of Marc Roca, for instance, who averaged just 0.89, 0.93 and 6.69 for the same two metrics, respectively.

It is fair to say a move to an elite club is unlikely for Winks this summer, assuming new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou does not attempt to retain the midfielder, but their loss could be another team's gain - especially in the case of a Leeds side with ambitions of earning an immediate promotion.

United could do with a ball-playing midfielder, which is an area Winks thrives. The Spurs academy product averaged 45.7 passes per league game last season, as per WhoScored - only Tyler Adams (55.3) and Diego Llorente, who both look set to leave Elland Road, ranked higher among Leeds players.

Roca, the man Winks would likely replace, averaged just 37.8 passes, with the struggling Spaniard - who has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona of late - having been described as "embarrassing" by content creator Conor McGilligan due to his dismal form.

Winks' ability to keep play ticking over earned him the nickname of "the washing machine" by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, and it is that calmness on the ball - plus the motivation to prove a point - that could seriously bolster Leeds' promotion hopes if they pull off the coup.