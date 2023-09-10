The Leeds United squad has endured a fair few changes over the last few years, from starring in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, to suffering relegation with Sam Allardyce at the helm, and eventually landing on Daniel Farke in an attempt to secure promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for the former Norwich City man, however, having overseen just one victory in five league games, already leaving the Whites four points adrift of the play-off places, and seven points adrift of table-toppers Preston North End.

Now, one player who has been under contract at the club through their Premier League heroics all the way to their relegation, and since then, subsequent Championship struggle, could finally secure a permanent departure away from Elland Road.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

It was a mixed summer transfer window for Leeds in the end. Whilst they said goodbye to the likes of Tyler Adams, Rodrigo, and Luis Sinisterra, they did at least keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto, and secure the signing of the likes of Joel Piroe, who scored 20 goals for Swansea City last season.

With the majority of the transfer windows now closed, including the Saudi Pro League's, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the Yorkshire club's business had come to an end under new owners the 49ers Enterprises. That doesn't seem to be the case, however.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, winger Helder Costa could yet secure a move away with clubs from Turkey making enquiries with their window open until September 15th. Farke also confirmed, via the Yorskshire Evening Post, that the winger wants to leave the club, and that he is not in his plans. Jacobs said:

"There hasn't been that much interest in Costa. There had been a few Saudi enquiries, and also in Turkey. We need to wait and see what happens. There's a possibility that he will leave for sure. On the Saudi side, he received an approach about three weeks ago from Al-Taawoun, and Al-Shabab, under their old board, had explored a deal.

"We've seen a couple of Turkish clubs also make enquiries too. So, I think Leeds’ preference would be to find a solution there. But we must wait and see what happens now because, at the end of August, nothing was particularly concrete or close to being done. Now, of course, from the position of a player, there are fewer options on the table.

"So, you will get some players, regardless of what the club thinks, that just prefer to sit it out until January or see whether they can change the manager's mind between now and then because, in the new year, there may be more options available to them.”

Should Leeds United sell Helder Costa?

It would be an understatement to say that Costa isn't exactly needed around Elland Road these days, having spent previous loan spells away in Saudi Arabia and Valencia without a permanent switch coming into fruition.

From Leeds' perspective, offloading Costa would also free up some room on their wage bill, with the winger earning a reported £46k per week at the Yorkshire club. With that said, a move would likely benefit all parties involved, whether it comes this summer, or in January, and by the looks of things, it could be one to watch despite the domestic window shutting at the beginning of the month.