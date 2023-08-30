Leeds United haven't exactly got off to the best of starts under Daniel Farke, winning just one of their opening four Championship games.

With that sole victory coming in their last game against Ipswich Town, however, things could start to look up for those at Elland Road, who could yet welcome more reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

Off the pitch, although they have lost some key players, keeping hold of Wilfired Gnonto - as things stand - will be seen as a success, and now the Whites have reportedly turned their focus towards further incomings, making their first approach for a new midfielder.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

So far this summer, the Yorkshire club have signed a total of six players, with the pick of the bunch being Joel Piroe from Swansea City. The forward scored 19 goals in the Championship last season, and has already proven his eye for goal at his new club, netting in their recent 4-3 win over Ipswich.

Providing the foundation for Piroe to go on and find the back of the net could be the key for Leeds this season, making the addition of a defensive midfielder imperative. The exit of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth has certainly left a gap for Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises to fill, too, and with that, they could reportedly turn to the Bundesliga.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic on Wednesday, Leeds have made an approach to sign Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev, who Hay described as "highly-rated" by Farke.

Who is Ilia Gruev?

Reportedly valued at just £4m, signing 23-year-old Gruev could quickly become a smart piece of business for those at Leeds this late on in the transfer window and a midfielder possibly within the price range of the Championship side this summer.

It's no secret that they need a defensive midfielder following Adams' exit, and Gruev would be an adequate replacement to come in and rival the likes of Etan Ampadu and Archie Gray, having made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, as Werder Bremen finished in the comforts of mid-table.

Statistically speaking, too, the Bulgarian even outperformed Adams in certain aspects last season, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Dispossessed Pass Completion Rate Ilia Gruev 1.48 12 86.3% Tyler Adams 0.79 18 82.5%

With that said, whilst Adams clearly possesses plenty of quality, proven by his move to Bournemouth, when it comes to potential replacements for the American, Gruev may not exactly be a bad choice to turn to in the coming days.

The 23-year-old has earned plenty of praise during his time in Germany, too, including from Werder Bremen manager Ole Werner, who told the official club website after Gruev extended his contract at the club:

"Ilia is a clever footballer with a good technique and he showed that he can help us in midfield last season. I believe that he can continue developing and he can hold his own in the Bundesliga."

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

All the signs are pointing towards a player who has the ability to not only step into Farke's Leeds side, but go on and get even better, making Gruev one to keep an eye on in the final days of the transfer window.