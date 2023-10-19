Still early days in the Daniel Farke era at Leeds United, the former Norwich City boss is still getting to know his squad, and has only just guided them into form, winning three of their last five Championship games. We are now beginning to find out the manager's preferred side, and any player outside of that may just begin to worry about their future at Elland Road.

If the Whites do earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, some big decisions could be needed from not only the management, but the players, too, particularly those struggling for minutes. And that could include one particular youngster, who reportedly wants to sign a new contract.

Leeds United contract news

The international break came at a frustrating time for Leeds, given that they were finally showing signs of life in England's second tier and now momentum is halted. On their return, Farke's side square off against his former club Norwich City in a crucial promotion six-pointer - these are the games that Leeds should be winning if they want to mark themselves out as promotion favourites.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, a report has claimed that Jamie Shackleton wants to sign a new contract at Elland Road, but an exit hasn't been ruled out. Graham Smyth wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: "Shackleton would clearly love nothing more than to remain at Leeds beyond the end of his current contract next summer but if the Whites are to be promoted will he play in the Premier League?

“At some point, if Shackleton wants to be as ever-present in a team as Phillips was at Leeds prior to his exit, then following his old pal out the door might be a necessary step."

How has Shackleton performed for Leeds this season?

As things stand, Shackleton's game time is inconsistent at Elland Road. The midfielder has featured in seven of Leeds' 11 Championship fixtures this season, starting in six, and that could get worse if the Yorkshire club earn promotion back to the Premier League this season. At 24-years-old, too, he is at an important stage of his career, when minutes on the pitch matter more than anything.

When Leeds were in the top flight last season, of course, Shackleton was on loan at Millwall, where he was a consistent starter. Eventually, Farke may just fall back on his midfielder's Championship experience to help his side, especially given the fact that he previously admitted his love for the 24-year-old.

When at his best, the Leeds man has earned plenty of praise, including from Danny Mills at the start of his career, who told Football Insider: "Shackleton has done very well when he’s played for Leeds. He’s quick, tenacious, drives forward with the ball and can see a pass. He can slot into the midfield area next season, no problem. If you have him and Kalvin Phillips, you need someone creative alongside them.”

With that said, whilst it remains to be seen whether Shackleton puts pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract expiring next summer, his focus will be on earning a consistent place in Farke's side.