In many ways, Leeds United's last two results - a 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town and a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Salford City - sum up their season so far fairly well.

The Yorkshire club are yet to really get going after a turbulent summer, which is hopefully set to end with them keeping hold of both Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra.

Given their inconsistent start, it comes as no surprise that Leeds have reportedly turned their attention towards further incomings, with one particular midfielder potentially on the cards before the transfer window slams shut in just one day.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Some may have said that Daniel Farke was the best signing at Elland Road this summer, but truth be told, the former Norwich City manager is yet to work his magic in Yorkshire.

Leeds got their season underway with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City, before suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Birmingham City, drawing against West Bromwich Albion, and finally securing victory in dramatic style over Ipswich.

The end of the transfer window should see an end to any off-pitch drama, but Leeds could certainly do with an experienced midfielder before then. And that's where Jeff Hendrick could come in.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, the Yorkshire side have registered their interest in the out-of-favour Newcastle United midfielder.

If they want to secure Hendrick's signature, however, they will reportedly face plenty of competition, with Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, West Brom, and Aberdeen all also interested in the Irishman.

As time runs out in the transfer window, it's certainly one to keep an eye on.

Should Leeds United sign Hendrick?

Escaping the Championship is no easy task, and Leeds have already found that out the hard way so far this season. Their poor start has, at the very least, highlighted just where they need to strengthen, though, with a midfielder now imperative.

As good a prospect as Archie Gray is, at 17-year-old, he simply can't carry the burden at the heart of Farke's side week in, week out. Instead, Leeds must turn to experience, and crucially, experience in England's second tier.

Hendrick has exactly that, too, and more than warrants his reported £40k per week wage.

The Newcastle midfielder has made 251 appearances in the Championship, and has even played in the play-offs, so he knows all about the heartbreak and occasional joy of England's most brutal knockout games.

On loan at Reading last season, Hendrick earned plenty of praise, including from former manager Paul Ince, who said, via The Independent: "He gives you six, seven or eight out of ten. He is not a glamorous player by any means but you get what it says on the tin and if you add goals to his game then you've got a very good player. I was pleased for him. He'll be disappointed because scoring twice should be enough to win at home.

"But he is a great lad and the others love him. He trains like a demon every day. He is very professional and I like professional players and he is one you can trust. The thing about football ultimately is that you've got to have 11 players you can trust.

"Sometimes you don't pick the players with the most talent but ones you can trust week in, week out and Jeff is one of those."