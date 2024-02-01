Leeds United have reportedly made a loan offer to sign a second new defender alongside the move for Connor Roberts, and the other suitor in the mix has just pulled out to allow the Whites a clear run.

Leeds deadline day rumours

The 49ers Enterprises and Daniel Farke appear to be on the search for late new arrivals ahead of this evening’s 11pm deadline. Defenders appear to be at the top of the transfer wishlist after losing Djed Spence, Luke Ayling and Leo Hjelde whereas midfield youngsters Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate have left on loan.

A number of defenders have been linked with moves to Elland Road, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson, Burnley’s Roberts, Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham and Everton’s Ben Godfrey. A loan move for Roberts is now thought to be agreed, as per Phil Hay.

Alongside the right-back, Fabrizio Romano has also hinted at a centre-back signing, saying: “Of course, a centre-back is needed at Leeds. They are looking for an opportunity there. The name is still unclear, but Leeds are still trying and looking for a chance there.”

Leeds make Worrall offer as Sheff Utd deal collapses

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds made a loan bid to sign Nottingham Forest club captain Joe Worrall. However, the Reds seemingly turned down the offer, as it was then claimed that the player is close to joining Sheffield United on loan instead.

Just a couple of hours later, transfer reporter Pete O'Rourke now says Sheffield United's move has collapsed with the Blades instead turning their focus towards Mason Holgate, who is on loan at Southampton from Everton, gifting Leeds a free run at a late Worrall move if they still want it.

The 27-year-old has been a brilliant servant at The City Ground, making 226 appearances for the club after joining way back in 2015. However, the centre-back has fallen out of favour in recent months and has played just over 500 minutes of football all season.

He was hailed by former Forest manager Steve Cooper back in September following his display in a 1-0 win over Chelsea, days after a family bereavement.

“He’s been incredible. I’ve known what was going on before it was made public. He’s put himself second for his family and for the football club.

“I think the football club has helped him, in terms of giving him a bit of a release. The guys showed him a huge amount of respect in the dressing room after what he’s been through. I cannot speak highly enough of the man that he’s been over the last week or so. I know how important today will be for him, and it will give him and his family some respite.”

Who knows, a move for a centre-back could still be one to keep an eye on alongside Roberts, which may see Farke’s defensive options bolstered even further.