The cogs have finally started whirring at Leeds United after weeks of trepidation following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke is poised to assume the managerial role at the club, while the 49ers Enterprises' comprehensive takeover of the Elland Road side is all but complete.

But as yet, fresh faces have yet to materialise, and Whites supporters will be earnestly awaiting news of an incoming to bolster the chances of securing an immediate return to the top flight, having ended 16 years of despondency away from their place among the big time back in 2020.

There will be departures; this is inevitable. But by making apt moves in the market this summer, there is every chance the return to the Championship will be nothing more than a sojourn.

And to increase the chances of success, rumours attributing Leeds' interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe must be acted upon, with the Dutchman identified as a target in the summer.

Leicester City, who joined United in their seasonal nosedive this year, have been credited with a desire to tie up the player's signature this year, and with reports that he would be available for £12m, it might be the deal to make.

Should Leeds sign Joel Piroe?

Given that Leeds need to ensure they do not remain in the second tier for another interminable period, targetting a prolific striker with a proven track record in the division might be worthwhile.

Especially considering the news that Rodrigo is set for a departure this summer, with Football Insider reporting earlier this year that the Spaniard will seek an exit in the event of the club's now-confirmed relegation.

Having scored 13 goals from just 23 starts in the top-flight last term, the 32-year-old was integral in the pursuit of survival and without his contribution the glimmer of hope in the closing weeks may never have materialised, and the 49ers will need to identify a first-rate replacement.

Piroe could be the man, having achieved 22-goal and 19-goal returns since his arrival with the Swans from PSV in 2021, with former boss Russell Martin - recently appointed at the helm of Southampton - saying: "He is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician."

Given that he ranks among the top 3% within forwards playing at a similar level over the past year for pass completion and the top 17% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref, he could also slot into Farke's system very well, given that the German manager tends to utilise a possession-based style of play, heaping emphasis on swift transitions and high pressure.

The prospect of remaining in the Championship for successive terms is simply incomprehensible for the Whites, and by signing Piroe, they will land a centre-forward not only capable of spearheading an ascent to the top flight, but also starring once back in the Premier League.