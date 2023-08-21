Looking to strengthen before the summer transfer window slams shut, Leeds United could reportedly turn their attention to the Premier League as they attempt to build a squad capable of promotion at the first time of asking.

So far this summer, Daniel Farke has welcomed a total of four new arrivals, with the pick of the bunch being Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, however, the Yorkshire club could reportedly turn to Jonjo Shelvey.

What's the latest on Jonjo Shelvey to Leeds United?

According to reports, Leeds are considering making a move for out-of-favour Nottingham Forest midfielder Shelvey this summer. The former Newcastle United man is yet to make an appearance for Steve Cooper's side this season, and missed the final part of the last campaign after a reported bust-up with the manager.

Now, Leeds could swoop in to end a saga to forget for the Englishman, after they recently lost Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, leaving them in need of a midfielder, as per Teamtalk.

With plenty of experience to his name, it would certainly be interesting to see Shelvey make the move to Elland Road this summer. If he does stay at Forest, game-time looks unlikely to come his way anytime soon.

Should Leeds United sign Jonjo Shelvey?

Replacing a 24-year-old midfielder with a 31-year-old player who was frozen out at the back end of last season is far from a good look on paper for Leeds. However, Shelvey's experience could be crucial in a young squad at Elland Road.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray could undoubtedly do with a bit of guidance in the middle of the park to combine with their youthful fearlessness. So, whilst Shelvey is far from a star player, he could yet play a pivotal part if he made the move to the Yorkshire club.

It's worth noting, too, that the midfielder has experience of earning promotion from the Championship after securing the league title with Newcastle back in the 2016/17 season.

When at his best, Shelvey has earned plenty of praise, too, including from former Hull City man Michael Dawson, who said on Sky Sports, via Nottingham Forest News: "He certainly creates chances, he gets on the ball and makes things happen. That’s something that Forest in the first 60 minutes, or even in previous games, have been missing.

“He will get on the ball in the middle of the field, he’s got a wide range of passes, he’s a very confident player. Not just confident, he can execute that pass when he sees it, if it’s a long-range one he can hit that.”

So far this season, Leeds have struggled for control in some areas and have, therefore, failed to get off to an emphatic start.

In their opening three games, Farke's side have struggled, failing to win a single game, with draws against Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion, as well as a surprise defeat at the hands of Birmingham City.

Shelvey could bring some much-needed calm to what is a rocky ship at Elland Road, if he does end up making the move this summer.