Leeds United are keen to to strengthen their promotion credentials and have now initiated contact over a potential incoming this month, according to a report.

Leeds' January transfer plans

Following a commendable showing in the first half of the Championship campaign, Leeds will now turn their attention towards the transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to add further quality to his squad at Elland Road following a little blip in form prior to the win over Birmingham.

Incomings and outgoings will be expected over the course of this month and there will be a palpable sense of excitement from supporters, who will be keen to see the German coach add strength in depth to a roster that has been stretched by injury concerns this campaign.

Bournemouth winger David Brooks has been linked with a loan move to the Whites and Cherries manager Andoni Iraola refused to rule out a departure for the Wales international in a recent interview, cited by The Bournemouth Daily Echo, stating: "It is not about one individual situation. It’s a matter sometimes of what they think. David the other day came on and played very good minutes. Some players probably are not getting the minutes they want.They have to discuss with the club and take the best possible option for everyone."

Departures will also pave the way for new arrivals and duo Wilfried Gnonto and Charlie Cresswell could seek a new challenge elsewhere after reports indicated that interest in their services from elsewhere is growing, with both said to be open to leaving Elland Road.

A left-back is on the radar for Farke as he begins to get his ducks in a row in the market, with that position one the club are desperate to strengthen in having been linked to a whole host of players.

According to reports in Italy, via MOT Leeds News, Leeds have held talks with Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig's intermediaries as the Scot looks to move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Five similar players to Josh Doig (FBRef) Player Club Pasquale Mazzocchi Salernitana Pablo Maffeo Mallorca Raoul Bellanova Torino Rico Henry Brentford Jerome Roussillon Union Berlin

The outlet claim that Serie A pair Torino and Monza are looking at securing the 21-year-old this month; meanwhile, Rangers are also keen on offering him a return to Scotland after nearly two years in mainland Europe.

Heralded as a player with "incredible potential" by Gabriele Cioffi back in 2022, the Scotland Under-21 international has joined a growing cluster of countrymen who have moved to Italy to continue their development, and he has made 34 appearances in total for his current employers, registering two goals and four assists (Doig statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, he could now be on the move and could address Leeds' need for reinforcements on the left-hand side of their backline, which has been compromised at times this campaign due to injury concerns involving Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Stuart Dallas.