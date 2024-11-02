Leeds United are making transfer plans for January, as manager Daniel Farke attempts to keep pace with Sunderland at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds host Plymouth as Farke continues promotion push

The Whites take on Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road this afternoon, with Leeds firmly in the mix for promotion back to England's top flight despite losing a host of star players over the summer transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray were among the high-profile departures from West Yorkshire in what was seen as a major blow for Farke at the time - but Leeds have responded pretty impressively.

Losing just once all season so far, Leeds are just five points off top spot ahead of Saturday's clash, and level on points with Burnley, who currently occupy the second automatic promotion place in the Championship table.

Winning six and drawing five of their other 11 Championship matches, Farke's only gripe will be the amount of level scores that could've been victories, but they've also done well to cope with a fair few injuries to key players this term.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS Form 1 Sunderland 12 9 1 2 23 9 +14 28 WDWWW 2 Burnley 12 6 5 1 17 5 +12 23 WDWDD 3 Leeds 12 6 5 1 19 8 +11 23 DDWWD 4 Sheff Utd 12 7 3 2 14 6 +8 22 WWLLW 5 West Brom 12 5 5 2 13 7 +6 20 LDDDD 6 Blackburn 12 5 4 3 16 12 +4 19 LLWDL

Summer signing Manor Solomon's hamstring injury caused him to miss four league games, with the Israel international slowly accumulating more minutes after returning to action against Sheffield United midway through last month.

Meanwhile, Farke could be without a plethora of other stars as they prepare to host Plymouth this afternoon, including Daniel James and Patrick Bamford.

"Wober has been back in team training since Tuesday. He has been out for five and a half weeks. It was an individual session. He could be involved before the next international break," said Farke on Leeds team news ahead of Plymouth in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We will make a late decision on Joe Gelhardt. Daniel James has problems with his hamstring. Patrick Bamford, adductor. Final test tomorrow. We will make late decisions on them. It depends on how they come through the session tomorrow."

Leeds could look to sign Lewis O'Brien in January

This wave of absentees highlights the need for strength in depth, considering their push for promotion could well be threatened if Farke does not have alternatives to crucial stars.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke, sharing news for Football Insider, says that Leeds could look to sign Los Angeles FC midfielder Lewis O'Brien in January.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan in MLS from Nottingham Forest, appears surplus to requirements in the eyes of Nuno Espirito Santo - handing the 49ers a possible opportunity.

O'Rourke claims ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa came "very close" to signing O'Brien during his spell in charge, so club chiefs should be more than familiar with him. His spell across the pond has yielded a return of one assist in nine full starts, with the "special" Englishman becoming a mainstay under Steve Cherundolo.