Leeds United are still pushing to sign a Premier League player before the deadline, with a fresh round of transfer talks recently held.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites are not in Championship action now until after the January transfer window closes, with a 1-0 win over Norwich City in the week closing the gap on Ipswich Town and Southampton in the race for automatic promotion.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer As the January transfer window enters its final week, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

Daniel Farke and his side now have to navigate a fourth-round FA Cup tie at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon before owners the 49ers Enterprises possibly look to seal a number of late new signings in the final days of the market.

The priority appears to be on additions in defence, with right-backs Djed Spence and Luke Ayling leaving Elland Road earlier this month, with the former having his loan terminated and the latter heading to Middlesbrough after struggling for game time.

A number of full-back names have been rumoured to come in and fill the void left by the pair, including Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson and Burnley’s Connor Roberts. However, additions in the final third could also be made.

Burnley winger Manuel Benson has been heavily linked with a move to Yorkshire, and a new transfer twist has come to light.

Benson has been on the radar at Elland Road this month, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming previously that Leeds wanted the Burnley man to replace Wilfried Gnonto, who was linked with West Ham.

However, a lot has happened since then. Reports suggested that the Whites were in “very advanced talks” to sign Benson, but it was then claimed that Southampton were set to win the race for his services. To add to all of the updates, it has since been rumoured that Gnonto is close to signing a new Leeds deal.

Despite this, the 49ers are still pushing to sign Benson, with fresh transfer talks held on Wednesday for the Premier League attacker. Tavolieri said on Thursday...

Journalist Josh Bunting hailed Benson as an “aggressive” winger and overall “beautiful footballer” last season, and after his second-tier tally of 12 goals and three assists helped Burnley earn promotion, whoever wins the race for Benson between Leeds and Southampton could get a much-needed boost for the Championship run-in.